A local resident and his business partner are planning a boutique hotel and lofts in a historic building on Cherry Street Northwest.
Herb Underwood said he and partner Wayne Sisco are planning a high-density small hotel and loft apartments in his 8,000-square-foot building at 16 Cherry St. N.W., at Cherry and Railroad streets.
“This will be a $1 million project to preserve one of the city’s oldest buildings,” Underwood said Tuesday.
John Allison, executive director of the Morgan County Archives, said the structure was built in 1927. By 1930, it was a boarding house with a café on the first floor facing Railroad Street.
In the 1950s, it was a Salvation Army Transient Lodge with a food processing business in the space formerly used by the restaurant.
Cine Lab was in the building for a while in the 1970s, and the Austinville Boxing Club was there in the 1980s.
Underwood said he bought the building 10 years ago, and he’s been looking for a possible use. The partners are hoping to use the state’s Historic Preservation Tax Incentive to help offset construction expenses.
“That’s really a phenomenal program," Underwood said.
Any tax credits under the program must be approved by the Historic Tax Credit Commission.
A synopsis of the project presented to the Planning Commission this week shows:
• They plan to restore the existing historic structure to create “Railroad Loft BnB, a vibrant boutique hotel.”
The 7,770-square-foot, two-story hotel would feature 21 keyed rooms with seven lofts that can sleep up to six, and 14 luxury bedrooms. There would be event loft space available to the public.
• The building would include what they called a curbside “Farmers and Fishers Market.”
• They plan to develop 10 loft town homes.
Underwood and Sisco are just beginning the city approval process. It began Tuesday with the Planning Commission voting to recommend the rezoning of a 0.44-acre tract from M-1, light manufacturing, to B-5, central business district. The City Council has the final approval on the rezoning request.
Before the development could begin, it would require a certificate to consolidate and a site plan review. If multiple lots are desired, a subdivision plat will be needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.