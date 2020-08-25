The next mayor of Decatur will be determined in a runoff election on Oct. 6 between incumbent Tab Bowling and challenger Butch Matthews.
In the city’s unofficial totals, Bowling claimed 4,000 votes, or 47.81%, while Matthews, in his third time running for mayor, received 1,429 votes, or 17.08%. There were 8,366 votes cast in the race.
Other challengers were Jonathan Baggs, James Barnum, David Childers, John Moore Sr., and Paul Serwatka.
