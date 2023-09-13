Mayor Tab Bowling proposed this week a shift of city departments’ locations that would empty the leased Cain Street annex, but the proposal led to a conflict with Councilman Billy Jackson.
Bowling proposed in Monday's council work session moving out of the city's leased annex at the corner of Cain and Ferry streets and shifting departments around between the L&N Depot, Fort Decatur and City Hall.
His proposal features moving Planning, Information Systems, and Engineering departments, plus the Metropolitan Planning Organization, out of the Cain Street annex and the Police Department’s Traffic Division out of the L&N Depot. They would all move to City Hall.
Human Resources, Finance and Purchasing would move out of City Hall with Human Resources going to Fort Decatur and Finance/Purchasing replacing the Police Department facility at the Depot.
The mayor said the city could save close to $80,000 annually by leaving the annex that it leases from owner HCS Cullman LLC. So far in fiscal 2023 that ends Sept. 30, the city has paid $66,000, or $5,500 a month, for its lease to HCS with the property tax adding $5,658 while building improvements, insurance, maintenance and other costs ran the total cost to $78,858. The lease has about two years remaining on it.
However, Bowling did not have an estimate for the council on how much it might cost to make adjustments to the other facilities for the moves so they fit the departments. He said Tuesday that he is working on getting the moving cost estimates together for next Monday's 10 a.m. meeting, when the council would vote on his proposal.
Jackson responded to Bowling's proposal by saying, “Over time, I’ve been wary of last-minute proposals from this mayor.” He said this appears to be a last-minute proposal because it’s being made late in their term of office, which was pushed back by the Legislature from 2024 to 2025.
Jackson later added that it looks like the mayor “approached this without giving it a great deal of thought” because Bowling didn’t provide cost estimates for the moves or suggest a possible subtenant to end the city’s lease payments.
“First and foremost, he’s asking the council to vote on something in which we have no idea of what the cost of it is,” Jackson said. “Anybody will tell you that, if there’s a move of this magnitude, it’s going to be an expensive move. We can’t just magically make all of these things happen.”
Jackson said Bowling’s “activity doesn’t necessarily equate to productivity. It’s almost like making people think people are moving. He’s trying to show things are shaking, and that’s just not the case.”
Jackson said he agrees the annex and its lease “needs to go away,” but they should have looked at things like use of the old jail, in the lowest level of City Hall, before making a proposal.
“We’ve got a huge, vacant area there that might be cost prohibitive to use, but show me on paper a cost analysis when we’ve got so many square feet just sitting there abandoned,” Jackson said.
---
'Unfounded accusations'
Bowling said this isn’t a last-minute proposal. He said he’s been working for some time on it.
“When has Billy not been harsh on any proposal I’ve made since I’ve been with the city?” Bowling said. “The councilman (Jackson) comes up and makes accusations. They’re nothing more than unfounded accusations. I’ve got all kind of people working with me on looking at ways at getting out of the annex, saving money and bringing PD back under one roof.”
Bowling said Jackson wasn’t aware of his work on the proposed changes because “the councilman (Jackson) can’t be trusted. He’s proven that. That makes it difficult to communicate with him until the tail end of a proposal.”
Bowling said he’s been working to move the Police Department out of the L&N Depot since Nate Allen was the police chief (prior to resigning in 2022), while at the same time, trying to move out of the annex.
The mayor said they also looked over a year ago at possibly buying the PNC bank building on Fourth Avenue Northeast near the Post Office and City Hall.
Bowling said they considered using the PNC building for the Municipal Court “so we could get out of the (Municipal Court) annex (at the corner of Cain and Line Streets) and use the drive-thru windows at the bank for the court.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said he thinks the proposed changes “could provide some operational efficiencies. The places to do business that are not at City Hall can cause some confusion when people are trying to figure out where to go exactly.”
Pike said he has some questions on the annex lease, including whether there is an option to pay an early-out penalty or whether the city could sublease the building.
“It would definitely be helpful to know the costs of moving and preparing the new spaces for the departments,” Pike said.
Bowling said the city will easily find a sublessee to take over the annex because of the shortage of office space in the downtown area.
Pike said he would also “like to know that cost on the old jail that Mr. Jackson brought up.”
Bowling said the old jail is only usable for storage because it would cost too much to remove the steel and demolish it. He said Phyllis Moore, an interior designer, looked at the space and said it isn’t usable.
“Know that I’ve looked at it,” Bowling said. “It’s the way that it’s made for a jail, not for office space. To go any further like Councilman Jackson asked for would have required me to come before council and ask for funding for something that really isn’t feasible. Until we come up with another idea, it’s a lot to take into consideration.”
As far as costs, Bowling said Police Department officials will determine what they will need for the second floor of City Hall whenever they move from the Depot.
He said Information Services only has one office at the annex and, on the third floor of City Hall, there are six offices plus open space.
Bowling said the plan would include moving Planning’s cubicles to the seventh floor, which has been used as a meeting room. A conference room area would be created and an office would be built for the department manager.
“Having Planning in City Hall has so many benefits whenever it comes to serving our customers,” Bowling said.
One part of the mayor’s proposal is for the council members to give up their offices on the fifth floor of City Hall for the Metropolitan Planning Organization, HR Director Richelle Sandlin and Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester.
Bowling said Demeester’s departments would move out of City Hall under the proposal, and the fifth-floor offices would give them a location “to plug up a laptop or hold a meeting to be able to work if they need to while at City Hall,” Bowling said.
Bowling said McMasters and Pike are the only councilmen who regularly use their offices, but both are OK with the change.
“We’re only getting pushback from one councilman,” Bowling said of Jackson. “He doesn’t use his office. There’s a dadgum Christmas present still laying on his desk unopened.”
Jackson said COVID-19 changed his usage of public buildings and his office and, just because this council doesn’t use City Hall offices doesn’t mean future council members won’t.
He pointed out that former Council President Paige Bibbee and former Councilwoman Kristi Hill used their offices regularly.
With HR moving its offices to Fort Decatur, Parks and Recreation would move its main offices to the new recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park when it is complete.
While he waits on the completion of the new center, Parks & Rec Director Jason Lake said his office will be at the Point Mallard Campground and he’s still working out where the other employees would move. Ingalls Harbor Pavilion and the new event center (formerly the ice rink) are possibilities, he said.
“Things will be OK with Parks and Recreation as long as our customers can get to the right facilities to deal with the department,” Bowling said. “The phone number will be the same so they can provide direction where they can be located.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he appreciates that Bowling’s proposal “is going to create some efficiencies and get us out from under a lease. Mr. Jackson made some good points about the upfront costs."
McMasters said he “likes his little closet” of an office because he has a filing cabinet and it gives him a place to return phone calls and hold the occasional meeting.
“But I can do almost all of this anywhere,” McMasters said.
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he supports the mayor’s proposal.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Pepper said. “It’s going to save us money now, and save us money in the long run.”
