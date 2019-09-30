Mayor Tab Bowling and the city's legal and police departments are working to clarify a policy dealing with immigration enforcement procedures, making sure it complies with state and federal requirements, and "correct some misunderstandings or vagueness," according to a statement issued this afternoon.
Bowling had said he would ask Police Chief Nate Allen to rescind a policy which Bowling claimed instructs officers to not support Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) .
The policy changes should be made quickly and released as soon as they're completed, according to the statement.
"That's the only comment I'll have," Bowling said this afternoon, adding that there would be no further comment "until the updated policy is sent out.
"The chief and I worked on that statement together," he said.
Spokeswoman Emily Long said the updated policy should be available on Tuesday.
The statement continued: "It is our desire in the City to fully comply with the letter and spirit of federal and state laws, as we work together to protect the people of the City of Decatur."
Bowling said on his campaign Facebook page Sunday night that he recently learned of a policy distributed to the police department by Chief Nate Allen. The policy's effective date was Wednesday. It was unclear what changes were made in the policy.
“Let this notice be an answer to all rumors associated with Chief Allen’s policy; Decatur will not be a Sanctuary City,” Bowling said in the post. “I will ask Chief Allen to rescind his policy, and I am confident our City Council will stand in favor of my statement.
“Immigration is fundamentally a federal issue and we are a creature of the state in so many ways,” he said.
“Being a Sanctuary City is not obeying criminal judicial warrants. That is not going to be the case in Decatur, Alabama. We will obey, enforce and support the laws, current and future.”
Bowling further said that a decision of this nature should always come to the mayor’s office before implementation.
Allen couldn’t be reached for comment.
A statement issued earlier in the day from Decatur police said the department is committed to the safety and well-being of all residents by upholding and enforcing all local and state laws.
“Officers shall strive to treat all individuals equally and fairly regardless of their immigration status,” according to the statement.
All police policies and procedures are carefully written and reviewed under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ guidelines and best practices, according to the police statement.
“We’re proud of the service we provide to our residents,” Allen said in the earlier release. “We’re in the business of saving lives, helping the hurt, and comforting the scared.
"We’ll leave the governing decisions to those best versed to make them,” Allen said.
According to the police policy, officers will not undertake any immigration-related investigation unless an operation involves an individual who has committed crimes directly related to public safety and as outlined in Section 5. That section reads that Decatur police will only cooperate with lawful requests from ICE under certain circumstances, after approval is granted by a division commander or the police chief: when individuals are engaged in or suspected of terrorism or espionage, are reasonably suspected of participating in criminal activities as defined by state statute or city ordinance or are classified as previously departed felons.
If the person is suspected of being an undocumented alien, ICE may be contacted with approval from a division commander or the police chief.
The policy states that an individual may not be detained or arrested solely for a suspected violation of immigration law.
According to the policy, Decatur police officers may assist ICE agents only if they anticipate or encounter violent resistance and/or with the approval of a division commander or the police chief.
