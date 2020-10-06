D201007 Tab Bowling
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling kisses his granddaughter Lydia Upton, 2, as he is joined by family and friends to monitor election results from his home Tuesday night. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Tab Bowling became Decatur's first incumbent mayor reelected since 1992 when he defeated Butch Matthews in a close runoff race today.

Bowling had 4,260 votes, or 54.2%, with all but provisional ballots counted. Matthews received 3,595 votes, or 45.8%. Election officials said there weren't enough provisional ballots to change the race's outcome.

The last Decatur mayor reelected was Bill Dukes, who won five straight terms from 1976-92. Don Kyle was elected to non-consecutive four-year terms in 2004 and 2012, but lost reelection bids to Don Stanford in 2008 and to Bowling in 2016.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(4) comments

Cassandra King

Congratulations white Decatur!

Kayla Lowery-Busick

💔🤦

cjohns
Chuck Johns

GREAT !!!!!

Another four years of.......nothing.

Linda edwards

Boy, aren't we lucky...

