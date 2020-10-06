Tab Bowling became Decatur's first incumbent mayor reelected since 1992 when he defeated Butch Matthews in a close runoff race today.
Bowling had 4,260 votes, or 54.2%, with all but provisional ballots counted. Matthews received 3,595 votes, or 45.8%. Election officials said there weren't enough provisional ballots to change the race's outcome.
The last Decatur mayor reelected was Bill Dukes, who won five straight terms from 1976-92. Don Kyle was elected to non-consecutive four-year terms in 2004 and 2012, but lost reelection bids to Don Stanford in 2008 and to Bowling in 2016.
(4) comments
Congratulations white Decatur!
💔🤦
GREAT !!!!!
Another four years of.......nothing.
Boy, aren't we lucky...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.