BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham-based Big announced changes to its leadership this week, promoting Mark Ervin from chief strategy officer and partner to president.
Founder and current president, John Montgomery, will transition to chairman and CEO to focus on business development for the company.
”Our goal is to be a national agency that just happens to be in Birmingham," Montgomery said in a news release. He cited the agency’s recent growth as the reason for the change in duties.
The city of Decatur is paying Big $267,275 to help develop a branding campaign for the city. A committee recently selected “A little Different” as the proposed slogan for the new campaign.
Council President Paige Bibbee asked Big to make a second presentation to the City Council, which has final say on whether it likes chosen branding.
