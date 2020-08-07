An automobile break-in suspect, who was out on bail for another break-in, was apprehended by Decatur police and returned to jail, according to authorities.
Police said Joshua Bryant Hill, 38, no address listed, is charged with breaking and entering a vehicle. Police said the latest incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast. The victim reported a wallet, cigarettes and a lighter taken from inside the vehicle.
Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell issued a no bond warrant on Hill. Investigators found that Hill was out on bail for a similar charge in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.