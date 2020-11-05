The resuscitation of Decatur's only microbrewery and site preparation for a new Whataburger restaurant have provided a boost to the city's dining and nightlife options.
Demolition of the former Ruby Tuesday building on Beltline Road Southwest has been underway this week to make room for the Whataburger fast-casual chain's first location in Decatur. A timetable for the new restaurant's construction and opening hasn't been released.
Meanwhile, Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Co. owner Trey Atwood said he'll stay open after announcing two weeks ago that the business would close Oct. 31 because of declining sales blamed on the pandemic. Atwood said a pair of investors provided the financial resources the brewery needed to operate.
“We had investors, who wish to stay anonymous, purchase a significant share of the brewery and provide the needed capital for us to stay open,” Atwood said.
Atwood said the investors understand the cultural significance of having a brewery and how it benefits downtown. He said they also “understand the economic situation we’re facing, and they have deep enough pockets to help us through this difficult period.”
Atwood slowed production in anticipation of the pending closure so, now that he isn’t closing, he said they may run short of some of the 12 kinds of draft beers he serves in the brewery in the next month or so.
“We have plenty of packaged beer so we will have plenty for our distributor, Valley Budweiser,” Atwood said.
Crossed-Eyed Owl customer Erica Bailey said she was relieved the microbrewery is getting some financial assistance.
“We need people like those investors who understand that small businesses need help during COVID-19,“ Bailey said. “And they need people who will get out and support local businesses.”
A circus performer who works in France, the Trinity native said she was surprised to find a microbrewery in Decatur on one of her trips home.
“I’m glad to see how downtown is growing and doing so well,” Bailey said.
Huntsville resident Kathleen Fatur said she was surprised to find the brewery Wednesday while visiting Decatur.
“I like to try new beers occasionally and it’s such a great place for Decatur to have,” Fatur said.
--
Boost for downtown
Crystal Brown, vice president of economic development for the Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce, said saving the microbrewery is good news because it’s important to downtown Decatur.
The chamber recently hosted a state chamber conference in Decatur, and Brown said, “The visitors were blown away that we have a brewery and with what we’ve done to downtown.”
The brewery has been hampered since March by the coronavirus pandemic. Not only have some customers stayed away as a precaution, a series of state restrictions that have gradually been relaxed also reduced customer traffic.
Tap-room Manager Correy MacIlveen said last month that foot traffic of 80 to 100 customers daily before the pandemic fell to about 20 to 30 after restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen for on-site seating.
--
Whataburger site
Ideal Co. Inc. has begun demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday building at 1621 Beltline Road S.W., to be replaced by Whataburger.
Tom Polk, of the city Building Department, said Clayton, Ohio-based Ideal is the general contractor. The building permit purchased by Ideal values the project at $2.1 million.
The permit includes demolition of the old restaurant and construction of a 3,748-square-foot Whataburger restaurant on 2.19 acres.
A Whatabrand spokesman said he could not comment on a timeline for the project. Whatabrand, of Corpus Christi, Texas, is the parent company of Whataburger restaurants.
