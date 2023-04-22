A study to determine the need for and location of a new bridge across the Tennessee River will consider a large part of the Decatur area, examine other traffic trouble spots and show how delays on river crossings snarl traffic, but construction on a bridge remains at least three years away.
“We know the problem is there is not enough (road) capacity across the river, and it’s causing problems for the community,” said Jennifer Harper from the Atlanta office of TTL USA, which is the lead consultant on the feasibility study.
She gave an update recently to local officials and said one question the consultants need to answer is whether a new bridge is needed or a third lane should be added to the causeway. If they decide a new bridge is the answer, she said, they then have to decide where it should be.
The three companies working on the study are TTL, which also has an office in Tuscaloosa; Jacobs, an international firm based in Dallas, Texas; and local engineering firm Pugh Wright McAnally Inc. This study is funded by a $1 million federal grant and a $1 million match by the city of Decatur.
A meeting for public comment on the study is planned for May 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Turner-Surles Community Center.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the study authors have to show that they’re addressing traffic problems. Adding a new bridge is “very important to (counties on) both sides” of the river, not just Decatur, he added.
“It’s important to get materials across and to help commuters in and out of our city,” Bowling said. “And then you get into health care when emergencies arise like transporting patients to the mothership (Huntsville Hospital) over in Huntsville.”
Bowling said they’re not only looking at a location for a new bridge but also examining the U.S. 31 causeway and Hudson Memorial Bridges.
“We know there are a couple of locations that are a concern,” Bowling said. “There’s the Y (U.S. 31/Alabama 20 split), and then there’s Wilson Street-Church Street intersections.”
He said he expects TTL will provide a primary recommendation as to where a new bridge might go with secondary alternatives as well.
Harper said the study area of possible bridge locations ranges from the Lakeview community of Lawrence County in the west to Belle Mina just past Interstate 65 in the east and from East Moulton Street in Decatur on the south side of the river to the Athens city limits on the north end of the area.
Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said a majority of the traffic “is work related for people who live in Decatur, Priceville and Trinity. It’s daily commuters.”
Heflin pointed out that a single wreck on the causeway or Alabama 20 severely backs up traffic. He also said this area is connected with Interstate 65 and suggested they take a dual approach and also should widen the interstate bridge at the same time.
“Decatur and Priceville are growing right there (near the I-65 bridge) so it’s the largest growth area in Morgan County,” Heflin said.
Council President Jacob Ladner, whose District 5 is in Southwest Decatur, said a lot of his constituents work in Madison County.
“They have to cross the river every day and they want a new way if there’s an issue or faster way,” Ladner said. “If I’m being selfish, the (Alabama) 67 end of the Beltline is a great place" for the south end of a new bridge.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, told Harper at a recent meeting that she needs to look again at the area in September “before you write your report.” He said that’s when the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to begin renovating the I-65 river bridge and he thinks the work is going to create chaos on Alabama 20 and the U.S. 31 causeway.
“You will get a taste of how badly a new bridge is needed,” Orr said. “You can devote a couple of pages that say this is what happens when people are unable to traverse one of the two bridges. The result is going to be gridlock.”
In 2014, ALDOT proposed building a toll-financed bridge from Wilson Street Northwest, east of Ingalls Harbor, to Alabama 20, just east of U.S. 31. To pay for that project, a toll would've been added on Alabama 20. The community’s vocal opposition to the toll idea killed that bridge proposal.
Dewayne Hellums, director of the Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said the 2014 study for the toll-financed bridge wasn’t as detailed as the TTL study will be. However, he said there is some data that can be used in the new study.
Harper said they know federal funding will be needed if they decide a new bridge is the answer because “it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”
She said the $1 million grant that’s funding the study means they have to follow stringent federal guidelines “to make sure that money is not in jeopardy.” Meeting federal requirements also increases the time necessary to complete the project.
Harper said they will follow the PEL (planning environmental and linkage) process because the Federal Highway Administration agreed to be the lead agency and review this study.
“This does maximize your funding,” Harper said. “If we can meet FHWA’s requirements in this process, we can meet everybody else’s. It maximizes opportunities but it’s also the most stringent.”
She said Jacobs is doing origin and destination traffic studies for the study by using cellular data.
Harper said the feasibility study started in January and should be complete by October. Study consultants plan to meet with hundreds of stakeholders and hold two public meetings, with the first at Turner-Surles, 702 Sycamore St. N.W.
“We’re going to hear from everyone,” Harper said. “How does it impact you? How does it impact your family? How does it impact industry? What do you want to see in fixing this problem?”
She said a second public meeting later in the process will show the feasible locations, cost and add engineering to the process.
--
Approvals needed
Chris Crawford, of TTL-Tuscaloosa, will lead the environmental studies, which he said will follow the National Environmental Policy Act. This act’s permit is the highest level and most stringent required by the federal government.
He said they will be dealing with the Tennessee Valley Authority, U.S. Coast Guard, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Alabama Historical Commission and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency, which manages Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
“We also have to protect species and habitat that we have to deal with,” Crawford said.
Crawford said the Coast Guard is the agency to deal with on a bridge, and they’ve already had some navigation questions.
He said the U.S. Corps of Engineers pointed out there are mooring cells close to the railroad bridge while some industry officials said they want to make sure the barges can pass each other on the river.
“We also have to worry about the (Browns Ferry) nuclear plant” and restrictions involving it, Crawford said.
Swan Creek Management Area is a state-run management area and, with 10 miles of shoreline on the north side of the river west of the causeway, it likely will bear the biggest impact from a new bridge.
Crawford said they have to avoid the Wheeler refuge because of federal law, but Swan Creek isn’t considered a refuge so it won’t be as difficult to add a bridge at its shore.
When the study is complete in October, Harper said it will lay out two or three alternatives, impacts of the alternatives with cost estimates and funding options.
“The goal of the feasibility study is to maximize the opportunity for funding,” Harper said.
She estimated it would then take about 18 months to obtain rights of ways before seeking construction bids.
“It’s a very long process (before construction begins),” Harper said. “And we’re just at the very beginning of that process. Don’t have the expectation that there’s going to be construction next year. It is the long haul because we’re in that federal process.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.