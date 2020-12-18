Decatur shines Thursday for the first night of the Spectacle of Lights, a four-day reverse Christmas parade organized by the Decatur Jaycees. Above, Seri Smith sweeps the floor at Bank Street Art & Antiques. At left, an angel made of pages from old books greets customers at Second Read Books. The decorations at businesses, organizations, churches and homes will be highlighted from 5-10 p.m. daily through Sunday. For more information on possible decorations to view, visit decaturdowntown.org/interactive-map. For voting information, visit decaturjaycees.com/spectacle-of-lights.
PHOTOS BY JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY
