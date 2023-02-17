As demolition began this week on the closed Brookhaven Middle School in Southwest Decatur, former students and staff members remembered it for lacking windows, having an idiosyncratic open classroom design and offering life-altering instruction.
Dexter Elliott, 54, said his teachers and experiences from his three years at Brookhaven got him to where he is today, owning his own business, Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur.
“When you go back to your education and you realize that they taught and discipline was there ... you didn’t have any other choice but for student learning and student achievement,” said Elliott, who attended sixth through eighth grade at the school from 1979-82. “All these things help you to become a better adult and actually better parent and a better citizen to understand that there’s rules and regulations, there’s things you have to do. It just teaches you discipline.”
The demolition of the school that opened in 1971 and closed in 2018 marks the start of 3M Co.'s plan to transform the contaminated ground underneath the old school into a green space. Decatur City Schools sold the former school to 3M Co. for $1.25 million in 2020, in the process settling claims by DCS that the company contaminated the property.
Pam Duke, 73, taught at Brookhaven from 1978-98. She said she still remembers certain students like Elliott and considers him one of her favorites. Duke said the open classroom setup at the school was difficult because it created distractions.
“You would have five classes, it was in a semicircle, but there were no walls. So, that made it very challenging when you had five (classes) together,” she said. “Sometimes it would work well and sometimes it was difficult. Sometimes we would combine and do things together in our classes … but then sometimes we were all doing separate things.”
Elliott said he did not mind the open classroom setup as a student.
“You paid attention but at the same time you could look over and see what your other friends were doing in their classroom; it was open. It was a unique experience,” he said.
Duke said getting used to a building with no windows for classrooms was difficult.
“Every classroom had a door that opened to the outside, I’m sure for safety reasons,” she said. “Sometimes if we just got desperate, we’d open the door and look out the door.”
--
New experiences
Patti Martin, 62, lived across the alleyway from the school on Beard Street all of her school years. She was in the first class to go all three years to Brookhaven from 1972-75. Martin said her best memory of the school was playing flute all three years in the band.
“That was a great opportunity and just a great experience,” she said. “We did concerts and we got to go and compete against other bands and we got to compete at solo and ensemble competitions.”
Martin said she also attended band camp.
“It taught us a lot about just really being dedicated and working toward goals,” she said.
Brookhaven offered a lot of firsts, Martin said.
“That was the thing about Brookhaven, they had so many first things that you did,” she said. “They had home (economics) classes. It was kind of a mix between you weren’t quite high school but they gave you a lot of opportunities to do things that were not just school.”
Martin said she mostly disliked the open classrooms.
“In some ways I did like it because you could see your friends in the other classes. But it was very hard for me to concentrate,” she said. “It was pretty distracting to me.”
Martin said the lack of windows was not as big a problem for her as the open classrooms.
Like Elliott, Martin found success after attending Brookhaven. Before retiring in 2013, Martin was a member of the senior executive service for Redstone Arsenal, equivalent to a one-star general. Her title was director of the engineering directorate and she oversaw 1,300 people.
Elliott, who has owned Reynolds Funeral Home since 2011, said he remembered Brookhaven as a big change from his elementary school.
“I came from Westlawn Elementary (now Benjamin Davis Magnet School), which is a neighborhood school so it’s predominantly African American. So, when I got there (to Brookhaven) it was more diverse,” he said. “I met so many lifelong friends.”
Elliott said there were a lot of students and the air conditioner always seemed to be running.
“It was three different sets of sixth, seventh and eighth graders so it was a big school,” he said. “No windows and the air conditioning was really cold; I remember that.”
Elliott went back to Brookhaven to teach from 2000 to 2009.
--
Middle school concept
Sam Houston was Decatur City Schools superintendent from 2003-12. He said before Brookhaven and Oak Park middle schools opened in 1971, students finished elementary school and went to the same campuses as Austin and Decatur high schools.
“At that time, in the late 1960s when Austin High was established, Decatur High had a junior high attached to it. Austin was growing through the grades … so their junior high was also at Austin but it was going to grow so it needed a place of its own. And the (Decatur) junior high was in the same shape,” Houston said.
Houston said middle schools were a new idea in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“The middle school concept was new and fresh and was really felt to be a positive move in education,” he said. “So, they decided to build the two middle schools and house grades six through eight there and take pressure off Austin High and Decatur High.”
--
Demolition permit
The city issued a demolition permit for the Brookhaven site Monday to Adolfson & Peterson Construction of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The permit said work will include removal of the building and foundation 2 feet deep. The work was valued at $610,390.
After closing as a school, Brookhaven was used for about a year by Decatur Youth Services until the fall of 2019. The school sits on 15 acres and 3M has proposed turning the property into a park that could include a playground, athletic facilities, picnic areas and splash pads. The school is located on a closed municipal landfill used years ago to dispose of chemicals then used in 3M's manufacture of various non-stick and stain-resistant products. Evaluations of the site found the chemicals, several of which studies have shown to be toxic, in surface water at the site.
As part of a $98.4 million settlement that includes the city, Decatur Utilities and Morgan County, 3M will eventually take ownership of an adjacent 25-acre city property that includes the Aquadome Recreation Center and closed ballfields, all of which also sit above the former municipal dump. That property transfer will occur after the city builds a replacement recreation center with part of the settlement money.
