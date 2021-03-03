Tennessee Riverkeeper staff and volunteers will conduct a litter cleanup on Saturday along the banks of Brush Creek, a tributary of the Tennessee River in Decatur.
The cleanup, organized by the nonprofit Tennessee Riverkeeper, will be from 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Volunteers can meet at the Decatur Country Club, and Riverkeeper’s base camp will be near the practice putting green.
Volunteers should wear warm clothes that can get dirty and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are asked to wear masks and stay socially distant. Gloves, trash bags and litter grabbers will be provided, and Decatur Country Club will provide lunch and other resources.
In 2019, Tennessee Riverkeeper launched a microplastics campaign to remove plastic and other litter from waterways, while educating the public about this pollution threat.
This area of Brush Creek near the Tennessee River is a collection zone for garbage, which enters the area from streets through the drainage system.
