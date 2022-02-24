The housing boom has finally reached Decatur, but supply costs and employee expenses are forcing some local contractors to rethink the style of home they plan to build.
The rising cost of building single-family homes and the resulting increase in their list prices are making town homes a more attractive option.
That evolving market led Morris Development Co. to ask the Planning Commission if it could change its plans and build town homes instead of single-family houses on a portion of its Old River Manor subdivision, but the request was rejected last week.
Meanwhile, Danny Hill is planning to build town homes on Carridale Street Southwest.
“Prices are absolutely ridiculous,” Hill said. “Lumber is off the charts. There’s not anything we use to build a house that’s not increased. Every nut and bolt used in a house costs more.”
Brian Dean, president of the Morgan County Association of Realtors, said the Decatur area is seeing “tremendous increases across the board” in housing prices.
Valley MLS shows Decatur’s average home prices have increased 18% in the last year, to $230,391. In January 2019, the average price was $156,000. That’s a 48% increase in three years.
“It’s not just Decatur; it’s across the nation,” said Dean, broker of Dean’s List Realty. “We’re in unprecedented times where we’re seeing low inventory and high price because of the cost of materials and the lack of labor.”
Nationally home prices increased 18.8% in 2021, the largest jump in 34 years of data, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index released Tuesday. The largest increases were in the South and Southeast.
Hill said Decatur's housing market is strong but prices are increasing too. He’s planning town homes on the four Carridale Street lots because he can be more efficient with the amount of land he has.
“I can build four houses or 12 town houses,” Hill said. “Right now, a new house is $160 to $170 per square foot, and it’s not like the builder is making a lot of money. Wafer board went from $9 a sheet to $40 a sheet.”
Peyton Morris, of Morris Development, told the Planning Commission last week that they wanted to rezone 5.22 acres from R-3, single-family residential, to R-6, single-family semi-attached (town homes). A home in an R-3 district requires a 7,000-square-foot lot, and most are three-bedroom, two-bath homes.
Morris, who is in the company with his grandfather, Howard Morris, and father Dennis Morris, said Friday that they have 13 lots on the south side of the Old River Manor development that they want to convert to 26 town homes so they can lower list prices to their original target price.
He said the list prices were in the $170,000 range for these 1,600- to 1,700-square-foot single-family homes when they started the 44-lot subdivision three years ago. Prices then grew to $250,000, and now they're pushing $300,000, he said.
“The supply chain is killing us,” Peyton Morris said. “We hear all of the time that the materials we ordered are sitting on a boat somewhere.”
Morris said this was the case recently when they inquired about cabinets they ordered. He said they have also tried locally made items like cabinets, but these local businesses are having staffing problems.
“They don’t have enough help so they can’t keep up with the volume of orders,” Morris said.
The supply chain problems are also slowing down construction of the Morris development. He said they’ve only closed on four of the 26 homes in the first phase of Old River Manor.
Morris said he contacted all of the initial purchasers of the new subdivision’s homes and they are OK with this change.
Hill said there’s a market for town homes that he expects to continue to improve as the Baby Boomer generation ages.
“Some people don’t want to have to take care of a yard,” Hill said.
Morris said the company withdrew its rezoning request for now even though the Planning Commission vote was split at 4-3 and the City Council could still approve it. He said they may try again later if he can show their recent home buyers are OK with the change to town homes.
However, at least one new homeowner in the subdivision, Jane Whitaker, said she is opposed to allowing the town homes.
“I found out about the town homes one week after the closing — that there was going to be a drastic change,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker said she moved from Connecticut to Decatur one year ago and, because of her health, she couldn’t “live around a lot of people or houses around me.”
Planning Commission member Joseph Wynn said Whitaker’s concerns prompted him to vote against Morris Development's rezoning request.
Commission member Myrna Burroughs, a real estate broker, said she voted in favor of Morris Development's request because market conditions are such that the company should be allowed to build town homes instead of single-family homes.
