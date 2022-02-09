The City Council has set priorities to pave streets and update Decatur's aging sewer system, but the two goals have come into conflict.
A city councilman and a Southwest Decatur resident say Decatur Utilities hasn't communicated about work by contractors that damages streets, some recently paved, and more coordination with the city is needed.
Councilman Billy Jackson said 14th Avenue Southwest and Canterbury Avenue Southwest were damaged not long after they were paved. Brookmeade Southeast is another road damaged after the city had it paved.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city resurfaced 14th and Brookmeade “in the last two or three years.” Canterbury is on the approved paving list for this fiscal year.
Prewitt said the city also paved Indians Hills Road and Second Street Northwest and repairs to a water line break damaged these roads.
The state paved Sixth Avenue last summer and DU recently made cuts in this highway, but Prewitt said the city is not involved in upkeep of this road.
Jackson said the road conditions are concerning.
"At some point we're going to have to address the situation with Decatur Utilities," he said. "Many of the roads we recently resurfaced are being damaged now.
"There's got to be some understanding. The city is spending money on resurfacing and then they'll come back and tear up the road."
Jimmy Evans, operations manager of DU's Gas, Water and Wastewater Operations, said in an email statement that the cuts in existing road pavement are necessary to complete the work associated with the ongoing sewer rehabilitation project.
"DU is working to keep these cuts to a minimum by using the pipe-bursting method," Evans says. "Cuts are being temporarily patched when the initial pipe-bursting is complete. Streets affected will be permanently repaired to the city's specifications once work has been completed in those areas."
The city has done more than $4 million in resurfacing of city streets in the last three years. It has $1.26 million scheduled for fiscal 2022. City Council members are also discussing adding even more paving to the 2022 schedule when the weather warms up enough to start on the projects.
At the same time, Decatur Utilities is working on a $160 million plan approved by the council a year ago to replace aging clay pipes in the sewer system to stop the city's problems with sewer overflows. The sewer overflow problems led the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to sue DU in 2020.
Canterbury Avenue Southwest resident Otis Dixon said Decatur Utilities didn't notify him that sewer system work would affect his street and driveway.
He pointed at a section of his concrete driveway filled in with gravel and said, "I'm sitting there looking at that saying they tore my driveway up and nobody's telling me anything. They could type up a letter and distribute it or put it in the paper or something."
He said while some streets in his neighborhood remain uneven with patches, other roads have been repaved. "They've done a good job on Routon (Drive south of Douthit Street) around here, but I don't understand why it takes so long."
Jackson said there doesn't appear to be a plan for DU and the city that would keep recently paved streets from being damaged. He emphasized last week that the city and DU need to do a better job of communicating so the city's plans for paving don't conflict with the utility's sewer rehab plans.
He pointed out that the City Council passed an ordinance in 2017 that asks DU or anyone else who does street cuts to coordinate with the Engineering Department.
"We did that so we could coordinate efforts (between the city and DU)," Jackson said. "But that's not happening. There were certain roads where we resurfaced and then DU came in later and did cuts after we resurfaced it."
Jackson asked Prewitt during a council session last week if DU is following the ordinance and notifying him of its plans.
"I haven't heard a whole lot from AT&T or Charter, but Decatur Utilities has gotten a lot better in letting me know about where they're going to be and when they're going to be there, at least annually," Prewitt replied. "Recently, it's been biweekly or about every three weeks."
Evans said utility officials are in regular communication with the city’s Engineering Department regarding long-term and short-term aspects of the sewer rehabilitation project. He said this includes:
• All proposed pipe-bursting project work zone(s) for the upcoming year are provided to the Engineering Department about two months prior to the start of the new fiscal year.
• The DU Engineering Department provides updates to the city for pipe-bursting locations about every two weeks.
• The city provides DU with planned/revised city paving projects for the coordination of the sewer rehab schedule and asphalt resurfacing schedule adjustments.
Council President Jacob Ladner said rather than being patched, streets should be repaved like occurred with a section of Monroe Drive Northwest near Benjamin Davis Elementary that initially was "horrible" after utilities work.
Ladner, who is council liaison to Decatur Utilities and its board, said the utility and its contractors "are repairing the cuts to the standard that was agreed to with the city."
Mayor Tab Bowling said his understanding is the DU contractor puts down a temporary surface after digging into the road and then replacing the old sewer pipe. A different contractor comes in later and lays down a permanent surface.
Prewitt said the city asked the utility in the fall of 2020 to increase the speed of its sewer replacement plan from a 40-year complete time period to a 10-year period. Last spring, DU began the 10-year plan to replace close to 1 million feet of pipe at an average of 100,000 feet a year.
"Projects that weren't on their radar where we were paving those roads two years ago now are (in DU's plans)," Prewitt said. "They're working on roads that weren't in their plans until maybe five or six years later."
Jackson said the city and DU "need more coordination so the citizens don't have to endure the torn-up roads."
Prewitt said utility officials have been working with their contractors to improve their temporary cuts.
