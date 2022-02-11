Decatur Fire & Rescue on Wednesday night helped free an employee at the Bunge Limited food processing facility in Decatur who was trapped in soybeans in an incident that officials say could have been life-threatening.
About 6:19 p.m., first responders were called to the facility at 1400 Market St. N.E., and they found a man trapped but “not in obvious distress.”
In a news release, Fire Marshal Jason Jones said the emergency arose when during “a normal method of breaking up clumps of soybeans, the worker somehow became entrapped.”
Jones said the worker was fitted with a self-contained breathing apparatus for air supply. Rescue belt equipment also was attached to the employee to tether him and prevent further entrapment.
Jones said after multiple attempts to free the employee, he was finally able to walk with assistance and was transported by Decatur-Morgan EMS to Decatur Morgan Hospital for evaluation.
Ashley England, deputy chief of operations for Decatur Fire and Rescue, said his crew worked together with Bunge’s first-responders for a successful conclusion to the incident.
He said fire stations 1, 3 and 4 responded as did the Decatur Police Department.
A telephone call to Bunge on Thursday was not returned. Bunge's Decatur facility produces soybean oil and has about 214 employees, according to the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Discover publication.
Bunge is an agribusiness and food company headquartered in St. Louis. It is known as an international soybean exporter and food processor.
