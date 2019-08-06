A Northwest Decatur man got a face full of hot grease when he apparently entered a woman’s house against her wishes, Decatur police said.
Police said Larondrick Macklin, 31, 307 Walnut Drive N.W., was charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary following an incident Thursday on Wimberley Drive Southwest.
Responding to the scene, officers found Macklin with burns to his face and he was transported for medical treatment before being arrested and jailed.
Detective Sean Mukaddam discovered Macklin was the primary aggressor in the altercation, according to a written statement from Decatur police. The report said Macklin had entered the victim’s house with a firearm, and the victim defended herself with a pot containing hot grease.
Macklin was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $300,000.
