Vickie Swopes' grandson will finally be able to enjoy all of the playground equipment at Jesse Lewis Smith Park on Somerville Road after some equipment sustained fire damage earlier this year, apparently from vandals.
Maintenance workers Gene Hart and Ernie Downs spent most of Wednesday replacing five fire-damaged parts of a children’s slide and tunnel in the center of the 3½-acre city-owned park at 102 Somerville Road S.E., at the East Moulton Street corner. They said the damage was most likely caused by a vandal with a cigarette lighter.
“It was more than a match that caused this kind of damage,” Hart said.
Downs said he believes the fire damage occurred April 28. However, damage of some type at the park was reported to police in February.
Swopes said she felt sorry for neighborhood children who couldn't use the damaged portion of the playground for several months. She and her husband Ronald raised their children at their Driftwood Court Southeast home in the neighborhood since 1990. Now Swopes’ grandson, 9, visits three times a week and is a regular at the park.
“It’s awesome to see the city step in and repair it so the kids can enjoy it for the rest of the summer. I am overjoyed. My kids practically grew up and lived at the park,” she said.
She was disappointed to think vandals would have caused the damage.
“We’ve never had any really bad violence there," she said. "This park has been a life-saver to most of the people who raised their kids in this community because it gives them somewhere to go and safely play after school. This community is safe, and that park is one reason why.”
She said the city wrapped the damaged playground equipment with yellow caution tape. “The city cares about our kids and let them know it was unsafe for them to be on that piece of equipment,” Swopes said.
Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said the shortage of materials, partially related to the pandemic, slowed the repairs.
“It is difficult trying to find replacement parts for a play structure already built. With the supply chain issues it was not easy,” he said.
Downs said a steel pad, hard plastic slide, tunnel and two face pieces were replaced Wednesday.
Lake said his department doesn’t see a lot of damage to playground equipment, except occasionally some spray painting.
He said vandals might hit restrooms that are open 24 hours a day.
“I’ve been working with the city 24 years and this is the first time I’ve seen a playground damaged by fire," he said. "There’s just not a good reason for that.”
He said the repair parts cost $4,608, not including the city’s staff labor.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said a report of damage was filed by a park visitor on Feb. 11.
“No witnesses or video have been located,” she said. She said she could not confirm whether that damage was fire-related or if the fire occurred at a later date.
She said anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Jeffrey McRae at 256-341-4611.
Another neighbor near the park said he enjoys shooting basketball there and was puzzled by the fire damage.
“That’s messed up that somebody would do something like that,” said Nate Dynak, 28. “The place is good for the community and keeps the kids out of the street.”
According to an article in the Aug. 1, 1947, issue of The Decatur Daily, the park was established in 1940 when W.R. "Jesse" Lewis Smith, a white woman, wanted the city to provide a park for the Black community in East Decatur.
Then-Mayor R.N. Harris agreed to the plan but told her the city could give no aid. With the help of a small group of Blacks and whites, Smith bought some equipment, which the Works Progress Administration placed in the park.
In 2003, a picnic pavilion and restrooms were added.
