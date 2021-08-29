The possibility of increased residential development west of Burningtree Country Club has residents there concerned that there is only one way in or out — Burningtree Drive — in the event of a disaster.
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said he consulted with State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen and the state fire code recommends, but does not require, at least two separate outlets for residential areas with 100 homes or more. City Planner Lee Terry on Friday said there are 185 homes whose only access to the Indian Hills Drive thoroughfare is via Burningtree Drive Southeast.
The issue became contentious last week at a Planning Commission meeting on a rezoning request that could lead to more development, increasing the number of people and vehicles that rely on Burningtree Drive.
Melissa Currey requested that the city rezone her 18.05-acre and 7.2-acre properties northwest of Arapaho Trail and west of Kiowa Trail from R-2 to R-3. She also requested that the city pre-zone a third property of 20.1 acres, west of Ruby Pointe and south of but not adjacent to Ben Poole Road, to R-3 in anticipation of annexation into the Decatur city limits within the next six months. The only route in and out of those properties, which total about 45 acres, is via Burningtree Drive.
About 20 residents, mostly from Kiowa Trail and Arapaho Trail, showed up to express concerns to the Planning Commission about the rezoning request and the owner's plans to sell the property for potential development. R-3 zoning allows for more population density, as it requires only 7,000-square-foot lots as opposed to the 10,000-square-foot lots required in an R-2 zone.
Kiowa Trail resident David Harris raised concerns about the safety implications caused by a potential increase in residents who, like him, depend entirely on Burningtree Drive to enter or exit the neighborhood.
“We’re not opposed to growth but, with this many vehicles, we want the city to manage the growth in a safe and logical manner,” Harris said.
He estimated a potential development could add 100 to 120 homes and more than 200 vehicles, placing more traffic on the only road in and out of the area.
“Something has to be done,” Burningtree Drive resident Patti Stutts said.
Blake McAnally, of the engineering firm Pugh Wright McAnally Inc., who represented Currey at the meeting, said growth could help the situation.
“Usually the city doesn’t build (neighborhood) roads,” McAnally said. “They depend on developers to build the roads for their subdivisions with curbs and gutters.”
McAnally said a new subdivision on Currey’s land and another one to the north would lead to Ben Poole Road becoming the second outlet the residents desire.
“As development occurs, the roads will run closer and closer to Ben Poole,” McAnally said Saturday, noting that Currey does not own the land immediately south of Ben Poole so a development on her land could not by itself create an alternate route out of the area.
If Currey’s land is built out, McAnally said, “then you would have just one piece of property that, should it become available, I’m sure would be bought and developed. It would connect to Ben Poole, which then provides two access routes to all these 200-plus homes. Currently Burningtree Drive is the only access to Indian Hills Road, and obviously this development (on Currey’s land) would add traffic.”
McAnally said Currey is in the early stages of making her land more attractive to a future developer.
Currey inherited the properties from her late parents. Her father, Al Poole, had considered developing the properties but didn’t follow through with his plans because of the 2008 recession, McAnally said.
McAnally said Currey wants the rezoning because R-3 zoning, with its smaller lot sizes, is the most popular zoning for developers and contractors.
“She’s just trying to get the property in the right position to sell the property,” McAnally said.
McAnally said if developed, the new homes would boost the values of all the property on Burningtree Mountain.
'Be proactive'
While more residential developments might ultimately lead to another road in and out of the area west of the country club, Burningtree Drive resident Chris Farris said more immediate action is needed. He urged his neighbors to contact city leaders and push for a road to be built.
Farris said the residents “need to be proactive” and get the City Council to add an outlet road, which would likely require construction of a road from Kiowa Trail north to Ben Poole Road, or from Tomahawk Trail south to Red Bank Road.
“We have to engage our City Council and get this safety concern taken care of right now,” Farris said. “If we have a tornado, and sooner or later it will occur, everyone is screwed.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said he recognizes that a separate exit for Burningtree Drive residents would be beneficial.
“We’re always looking at ways to make the city conducive to positive growth,” Bowling said. “The issue is, we don’t own the land to make that connection to Ben Poole. If the land to make the Ben Poole connection gets developed, I’m hopeful there will be an opportunity to make that connection.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters, who represents the Burningtree area as part of District 3, said the city would likely need to use eminent domain to obtain about 1,500 feet of right of way from Kiowa Trail to Ben Poole Road, or about three-quarters of a mile to connect Tomahawk Trail with Red Bank Road.
McMasters said either route would be expensive, and he would rather see future growth take care of the one entrance/one exit issue. He pointed out that Kiowa Trail residents won’t be happy if their road is connected to Ben Poole Road because of the increased traffic going by their homes.
McAnally on Saturday said the city already has dedicated right of way extending south from Tomahawk Drive, so future development there “would also give another entrance and exit.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said many subdivisions in the city have only a single entrance/exit, including his in Ridgeland Estates in Southwest Decatur, which has about 40 homes.
“My neighborhood is one way in and one way out, and I would not want it any other way,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he doesn’t support the city building a road for a second exit for Burningtree Mountain residents.
“I think it will take getting more development there,” Ladner said.
Sandra Lowery, of Arapaho Trail, said she is concerned about a possible development’s impact on the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge, and particularly concerned it would degrade the habitat for sandhill and whooping cranes.
Refuge Park Ranger David Young said park officials aren’t worried about nearby private development. The refuge typically receives 20,000 to 30,000 sandhill cranes and a dozen or so endangered whooping cranes that migrate there during the winter.
“We usually don’t weigh in on private land use,” Young said. “The refuge is a place for the displaced cranes from the areas that get developed.”
Several residents tried to get Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence to delay a vote on Currey's rezoning request until development plans are available, but Lawrence said the landowner has a right to ask for her land to be rezoned. He also said blocking the rezoning request would not necessarily prevent development, as someone could build an R-2 subdivision that relies on Burningtree Drive without rezoning the property.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approving the two rezonings and the pre-zoning. The three requests now go to the City Council for final approval.
