A few slots remain open for local businesses and industries that want to participate in Calhoun Community College’s 2022 Career & Workforce Expo.
The Expo is 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Kelley Gymnasium on the Decatur campus.
More than 1,000 students and educators from seven school systems in Morgan, Limestone, Madison and Lawrence counties will attend.
Slots are limited to 50. Contact the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce before Jan. 27 to participate.
The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Morgan County Economic Development Association and Calhoun are partners in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.