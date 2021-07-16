The Alabama Center for the Arts continues to expand its footprint in downtown Decatur with the opening of an art booth in Shops on 2nd Avenue that will serve as a learning tool for students.
Kimberly Parker, chair of Arts and Humanities for ACA partner Calhoun Community College, and Philip Mann, executive director of external affairs of the ACA, hope the art kiosk can teach students how to make a living in the art world. The area will let students display their work and make money off of it.
“We’re not just teaching the creative aspects of art, we’re also teaching the business of art,” Mann said. “So, we have to be able to provide an opportunity for students, and not just students, but faculty too, to monetize their work.”
All ACA students and faculty are eligible for their art to be displayed in the booth. Each piece must be approved by a full-time faculty member to be put up for sale in the kiosk. Each student will be responsible for displaying, pricing and framing their work with the assistance of faculty as needed.
“We are going to talk to them about whether or not it’s appropriate for the space, and then if it is, how to price it,” said Parker.
The ACA Foundation obtained a one-year lease on the booth for approximately $1,500 annually so that students would not have to worry about the cost of the booth being taken from their earnings. A student will receive all proceeds from an artwork's sale except for a 10% commission taken by Shops on 2nd Avenue.
“This is so much better than starting out in a gallery where they routinely take 50% of your proceeds,” Parker said.
Shops on 2nd Avenue is open on Saturdays, so that will allow students to visit the booth to sell their own art during peak commercial hours.
“Students have a lot of classes, so they’re not always available for things, but the hours here are flexible enough that they can come and spend half an hour just looking at all of the pieces and rearranging,” Parker said.
The art ranges anywhere from $20 to $580, larger pieces typically being more expensive. There will be a range of smaller and larger artwork to make it more accessible to the students’ classmates and friends. Students' 3D pieces will be available on a table and on shelves within the booth.
“One thing I want the students to know is that art should be accessible to everyone, and while it’s very important for them to price things for what they’re worth and not undervalue their own skill level, it is also important to make sure there are things out there for everyone,” Parker said.
There are currently two pieces in the booth that recently won first and second place for mixed media in a competition at the ACA.
“This whole thing is a palette for them to use for the art,” Mann said.
