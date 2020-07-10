Former City Councilman Butch Matthews is making his third attempt to become Decatur's mayor.
Matthews said this week he plans to challenge incumbent Tab Bowling in the Aug. 25 municipal election. Qualifying began Tuesday and ends July 21.
Matthews is the third man in the race, joining Bowling and Paul Serwatka.
The mayor serves a four-year term at an annual salary of $106,000.
Matthews, a Kroger grocery store associate, ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2002 and 2016. He said he hopes the third time is a charm, the way it was when he finally won a council seat on his third attempt in 1992.
Matthews said he’s not running because of unhappiness with Bowling. He said he just believes he can be a good mayor.
“I have experience. I’m honest, fair, and I know how to get things done,” Matthews said.
A father of two with a grandchild, Matthews is best known for leading the Northwest Decatur youth baseball league for 26 years that now plays on the field named for him.
He said in running the league he has learned that “to be a leader, you have to have patience, diplomacy and commitment. I am a hard worker.”
Matthews has several issues he said he would address as mayor. He said he would like to get Amtrak to begin offering service in Decatur.
“Then our residents would have access south to New Orleans and north to Nashville,” Matthews said.
A carryover from his 2016 campaign, Matthews said he still believes Decatur needs a public bus service with set stops throughout the city.
Matthews said the city “could do a better job” with beautification and cleaning up litter. He suggested the city may need to close some alleys if it can’t do a better job of keeping them clean and neat.
He is against a recent proposal to make employees pay a larger share of their health insurance premiums.
“Our employees work hard and we need to take care of them,” Matthews said. “We need to be able to offer an aggressive package that keeps us competitive with other cities.”
