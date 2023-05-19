Bees contribute to one in every three bites of food that people eat and produce honey, but they're often overlooked.
The Cook Museum of Natural Science hopes to change that by raising awareness of bees' value with programs Saturday related to World Bee Day.
“We want to show the importance that bees play not only in their own environment, but in our economy as well,” said Joy Harris, museum marketing coordinator.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Honey Report for 2022 said there are approximately 10,000 bee colonies in Alabama.
Allyson Shabel, Alabama Cooperative Extension Service urban regional extension agent, said local beekeepers do more than produce honey and provide pollination for crops.
"There are also many beekeepers that sell 'hive products' such as pollen, and wax products such as lotions, balms and soaps," she said.
Amber Coger, Cook Museum education manager, said the museum staff members planned Saturday's program to “spread their enthusiasm” for bees. “We hope to get people excited about what is in their own backyard.”
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a related Science on the Spot program at 12:30 p.m.
The museum will have educators available to talk about the foods bees help produce and where bees live. Visitors can learn about various species of bees, but mainly honeybees, according to Coger.
The museum raises Italian honeybees in its observation hive that is a constantly changing exhibit. Museum beekeeper and Gallery Explainer Mark Letson said this species is “very docile and gentler than most other honeybees.”
During Saturday's program, the museum staff will provide microscope stations for visitors to observe bee specimens. A museum educator is making a handout to help visitors learn how to make their own “bee condo,” said Coger.
There will be a video playing during the entire time the museum is open Saturday that goes into detail about improvements to the museum's beehive exhibit.
“We have reintroduced a new colony to the exhibit and upgraded it,” Harris said.
These upgrades to the beehive exhibit better protect the bees from “things they would normally face, even in the wild,” said Coger.
Letson said some of the upgrades include “in-line pest traps, less invasive cleaning and darker windows."
Letson said their design team and beekeepers want to make sure the bees stay “happy.” The beekeepers feed the bees syrup during a colony’s first year in the hive and occasionally during the winter. The museum does not harvest the honey the bees produce. “We let them keep anything they make,” Letson said.
Later in the day, at 12:30 p.m., the museum is having a Science on the Spot activity. The museum does Science on the Spot frequently, and it typically includes an interactive 20-minute program for guests, said Coger. This Saturday’s activity is focused on the “different roles that bees play in the hive” and how that connects to how people interact in society, according to the Cook Museum.
The museum has done bee-related events in the past for National Honeybee Day, but this is their first year doing an event for World Bee Day, which is celebrated across the globe on May 20 every year. This day was chosen because it is the birthday of Anton Janša, a Slovenian beekeeper of the 1700s who “pioneered modern beekeeping techniques,” according to the United Nations website. The website says the day is meant to “raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.”
