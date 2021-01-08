Cajun-style seafood will be the specialty at Moody's Crab restaurant, which the owners plan to open in The Crossings of Decatur.
Co-owner Cindy Huang said Thursday she and her husband, Jason Huang, plan to open the restaurant “in two or three months” in the former Fulin’s Asian Cuisine building.
Tom Polk, of the city Building Department, said the Huangs applied for their certificate of operation, but they haven’t finished the application process.
Cindy Huang said they have to hire an architect as they remodel the 8,000-square-foot restaurant site. They are also ordering new tables and chairs.
She said the restaurant will feature Cajun seafood, crab legs, sandwiches and fried shrimp and fish.
Fulin’s Asian Cuisine moved out of The Crossings in July 2019 and relocated to the Point Mallard Centre on Point Mallard Parkway at Indian Hills Road.
This will be the Huangs’ second family restaurant. Their first is in Columbus, Mississippi, which they opened almost seven years ago.
“We were just looking around for another location and Decatur seems like a nice place,” Cindy Huang said. “We liked that it doesn’t have another seafood place like ours.”
She said a few family friends are moving to Decatur to help with the new restaurant.
