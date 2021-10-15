Calhoun Community College’s new Alumni Association Board of Directors will host its first annual membership drive tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Decatur outside of the Alabama Center for the Arts at 3rd Friday.
The event will be free and encouraged to attend are all Calhoun alums, current and former students, employees, and friends of the college.
