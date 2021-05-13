Calhoun Community College will conduct a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, beginning at 12 p.m. The speaker for the ceremony is Sybil Cleveland, Municipal Court judge for the City of Huntsville, who's a Calhoun alum and Hartselle native.
The college’s nursing program will also hold its traditional candlelighting ceremony from 10–11 a.m. in Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur campus.
Both ceremonies are only for participating graduates and faculty. Although guests are not permitted to attend, the event will be live-streamed on the college’s website at www.calhoun.edu/graduation and on the Calhoun YouTube and Facebook page.
More than 800 students have qualified for graduation this year and that number may increase since students have until Friday to submit their graduation applications.
Cleveland is a member of the American Bar Association’s National Conference of Specialized Judges and is credited for implementing Alabama's first Mental Health Court Program in a municipal court. Over the years, Cleveland implemented other specialty courts to include Domestic Violence Court, Veteran’s Court, Homeless Court and Jail Diversion Court programs.
