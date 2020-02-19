Calhoun Community College’s Black Student Alliance still has several events remaining to celebrate Black History Month. The events are free and open to the public.
• A conversation on “America Overcoming the Invisible Man Syndrome” is scheduled for Thursday. The facilitator will be Creigs Beverly, professor of Social Work at Wayne State University. The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in room 158 of the Math, Science & Administration building on the Decatur campus.
• On Thursday afternoon at 12:30, the movie “Harriet” will be shown in the Sparkman Building’s student center on the Huntsville campus.
• On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., there will be a Black History Month paint party in room 166 of the Science & Administration building on the Decatur campus. Anyone who would like to participate should RSVP to: Carla Larry by Monday at Carla.larry@calhoun.edu or 256-306-2540.
• The 30th annual Gospel Fest is planned for Feb 28 at 6 p.m. in the Sparkman Building on the Huntsville campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.