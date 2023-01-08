Decatur City Schools and Calhoun Community College are partnering on a new dual enrollment Fine Arts Academy at the Alabama Center for the Arts where high school students will be able to earn college credits in areas such as studio art, music and theater.
Donna Estill, Calhoun's dean of humanities and social sciences and interim chief academic officer, said the hope is to expand the availability of fine arts instruction for high school students.
“We want to make sure students are able to get fine arts education as they need it,” she said. “We are offering some classes where students will have a place to get fine arts education and they’ll get college credit for the courses as well.”
Estill said they expect to start with a focus on visual arts, but other courses offered at the Alabama Center for the Arts — a joint venture of Calhoun and Athens State University — could also be incorporated into the Fine Arts Academy.
“We have a broad range from like studio art where we’d have drawing and (two-dimensional and three-dimensional) composition. We have music classes, we have theater classes, we have music technology classes," she said. "But we'll probably start with one or maybe two different directions in it before we go any broader."
Some of the music courses that could eventually be offered through the dual enrollment program are piano and music theory, while theater courses include acting techniques and theater workshop. There are also graphic design, digital photography, video production and animation courses available at the arts center.
DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said the academy will be for Austin and Decatur high school juniors and seniors and will start in the fall. All classes will be held at the downtown Alabama Center for the Arts.
“The students will go to their home school in the morning and take their core classes,” Douglas said. “Then they’ll take dual enrollment at the ACA in the afternoon in areas of fine arts that are of interest to them.”
Douglas said Calhoun has instructors and other resources that DCS does not have. His decision to partner with Calhoun was also partly financial.
“The state doesn’t do the greatest (job) of funding the fine arts, so this was a way that we could combine resources and work together and also get kids dual enrollment credit at the same time,” Douglas said.
Estill said she has been discussing starting the academy with Douglas for several years.
“Then the pandemic happened and we really didn’t get a lot done for a while,” she said. “We do a lot of dual enrollment anyway where students from high schools come to the college or do dual enrollment at their high schools, so this is just a natural step. And I think fine arts is one of those areas that people don’t think about as much.”
Douglas said DCS tries to provide opportunities for students with diverse interests.
“Some children have academic interest and some children have athletic interest. We feel like we’ve got a lot of kids out there that really have an interest in the fine arts,” he said. “By expanding and utilizing Calhoun and the ACA, we feel like we can expand what we’re doing in the fine arts area.”
The courses will count toward an associate's degree, Estill said.
“Many of them will also go towards a bachelor’s degree if they decide to transfer to a four-year institution afterwards,” she said.
Estill said they have several different directions they could go with the Fine Arts Academy and they are still in the planning stages.
“We’re trying to figure out what the students want before we get started … so we can find out which direction we’re going to go with the classes,” she said.
There will be a Fine Arts Academy informational orientation meeting Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the ACA in the recital hall of the performing arts building. The ACA is located at 133 Second Ave. N.E.
“We are opening up to Decatur City Schools students and parents to come get answers to questions about it, to find out a little bit more about the program so that we can show them what we’re offering,” Estill said. “So, when they make a decision about what direction they want to go they’ll do that with some knowledge.”
Douglas said they are looking to enroll about 40 students in the academy.
“Twenty from each high school that one, are willing to make the commitment, and two, it’ll work in their schedule,” he said.
