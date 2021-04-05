The Calhoun Community College and Decatur police departments will collaborate to conduct a mass casualty incident drill on Tuesday.
The exercise will take place from 9 a.m.–noon in and around the Visual Arts Building in downtown Decatur at the Alabama Center for the Arts at 133 Second Ave. N.E.
The mock disaster will simulate a scenario involving an active shooter on campus, and the specific scenario has not been announced to preserve the “realness” of the event. Over the last several years, mock drill scenarios have included a bomb threat, bus crash and an active shooter incident. So that students, staff and visitors to the campus will not confuse the drill with a real situation, notices have gone out across the college and to local public safety officials.
Campus visitors, faculty and students should expect to see a high volume of emergency responders on campus from 9 a.m. to noon.
