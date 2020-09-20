Enrollment at Calhoun Community College is down 9% from last year, but the school still expects to remain financially stable through cost savings and federal relief.
Meanwhile, the number of students enrolled in at least one online course has increased by 52% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice President of Student Services Patricia Wilson said 8,464 students were enrolled in-person and online as of Monday, compared to 9,315 last fall. She said enrollment could change, especially if students register for the college’s second “mini session,” which is a shortened fall term that starts Oct. 14.
“Regrettably, we are experiencing an enrollment decline,” Wilson said. “We’re hoping to at least pick some students up for our second mini session. We are still registering students this semester, and so hopefully we will see some sort of increase … . We would attribute this decline to this unprecedented thing that’s going on with COVID.”
Freshman seminar adviser and orientation instructor Chason Shackelford said limited in-person course offerings have led some students not to enroll this semester.
“Some have voiced their concerns with taking online classes. With some students it has been simply an understandable preference for face-to-face learning, and for others it has been an issue of reliable internet where they live,” Shackelford said. “From the few that expressed concern to me, I got the impression it was not from a fear of COVID, but more of a preference to take classes in a traditional, in-person format and the courses they needed were only being taught online.”
Although overall enrollment is down, data regarding credit hours per student will not be available until after fall registration is finalized in mid-October.
Wes Torain, acting director of public relations, said the college found ways to offset lost revenue from the decrease in enrollment, including more than $200,000 in federal CARES Act funding.
"We plan accordingly for potential rainy days," Torain said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has given us rainy months; nevertheless, we're in good shape financially and the pandemic will not cause us to be cash negative and/or operating in the red."
Cost savings
Measures taken for safety during COVID-19 also helped to cut costs, like reducing travel and holding conferences, meetings and trainings virtually instead. Torain said faculty and staff have become proficient using new virtual platforms, and some events may be held online even after COVID-19 subsides to save money.
Executive Director of Facilities, Maintenance and Safety Bruce Causey said all buildings on campus remain open, though some are used more than others.
“Our technology and health facilities are heavily used (due) to the nature and type of instruction. General education facilities are being utilized to a lesser degree due to online learning, however are still used daily by faculty and staff,” Causey said.
Causey said the increase in virtual course enrollment has helped lower the college’s utility bills, which is another factor that kept the college financially stable.
“We have not closed any buildings, therefore utilities are being used. We have continued to utilize our HVAC controls to schedule air-conditioning based on occupancy, so we have seen recent decreases in our utility bills,” Causey said. “Calhoun’s energy management protocols continue to follow the (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers’) recommendations for educational facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Torain said utility expenses for the fiscal year are down by approximately $140,000.
Quieter campus
Calhoun has also experienced a significant change in virtual course enrollment — last fall, 4,441 students were enrolled in at least one distance-learning course, compared to 6,744 this fall.
With the exception of one physical education course, student Caleb Doughty is taking all of his courses online this fall because the classes offered by his preferred professors were not available in person.
“There were in-person options for the classes I wanted to take, but there were several professors I had gotten to know and I wanted to take their classes even though I knew they were going to be online,” Doughty said.
Student Ireland Clark, who is only taking online courses this semester, said she would rather be taking classes on campus.
“I was, more or less, forced to be fully online due to the pandemic. All of my particular classes do not require labs or are not part of a particular program that is allowed to gather on campus,” Clark said. “I have to say that I miss going to campus. Sure, I am saving time and fuel by not having the everyday commute, but I miss being face-to-face with my professors and with my peers from the organization I belong to at Calhoun.”
With fewer students enrolled in face-to-face classes, Shackelford said the difference can be felt on campus.
“Campus is much quieter now than it would usually be this time of year. With most classes being online, the students are working remotely,” he said.
Shackelford said Calhoun is working to meet students’ needs during the pandemic. He said he’s advising students remotely; Calhoun’s free tutoring service, the STAR Institute, is offering remote assistance; test proctoring fees are waived for students taking online exams; new students can participate in an online mentoring program; and professors are working to be more accessible through phone, email and other online platforms.
“Some instructors have also assembled hard copy packets for students without reliable internet so that they can complete coursework,” he said.
