Calhoun Community College has extended the application deadline for its Alabama Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education and Excellence in Process Industrial Controls Programs. The new deadline date is April 15.
The FAME and EPIC programs are ideal for students who have a high interest in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
For those who have participated in activities such as the Best Robotics Competition or Project Lead the Way, FAME would be a great option.
EPIC is more suitable for those students interested in pursuing a career in the chemical manufacturing industry.
Students applying to either program must test into credit-bearing math and English courses based on their ACT or Accuplacer score. About 60 students are selected each year into the programs.
Upon being accepted and enrolled in the program, students begin working with their sponsor company during the summer prior to beginning coursework in the fall.
Starting wages are competitive, and students have the potential to receive performance-based raises and bonuses throughout the program.
While not guaranteed, there is an option for sponsor companies to hire students upon graduation.
Some of the sponsor companies include Asahi Kasei, Brown Precision, Bruderer Machinery, CerroWire, EFi Automotive, GE Appliances, Mazda Toyota, Packaging Corporation of America, Plasma Processes, Polaris, Remington, Shape Corp, Snap-on Tools, Sonoco, Toyota and Westrock.
The program boasts a 100% in-field job placement rate for graduates seeking employment. Students also have the potential to graduate with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Advanced Manufacturing and two years of industry experience without any school-related debt.
Interested students may apply online at www.calhoun.edu/fame or at www.calhoun.edu/epic until 11:59 p.m., April 15.
