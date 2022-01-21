Calhoun Community College saw a slight increase in enrollment from fall 2020 through fall 2021, and one of the top programs in the college is currently at full capacity.
“Our number of seats have not diminished, and the number of students wanting those seats has gone up,” said Health Science Dean Bret McGill. “The program is at capacity, and I really have more people interested in health science programs than I have seats available.”
The total student enrollment at Calhoun Community College in fall 2021 was 8,703, up from 8,278 in fall 2020. Enrollment in community colleges has increased statewide from 70,904 students in fall 2020 to 75,509 in fall 2021, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Alabama Community College System.
“We believe the vaccine made a difference,” said Calhoun spokesman Wes Torain of the increased enrollment. “We were also more aggressive in our targeted marketing efforts and we increased scholarships as well.”
Torain said as of Thursday "our current enrollment for the spring semester is 7,682 students and we’re still adding new students.” Calhoun will not have full enrollment numbers available until after March 3, which is the last day students can register for the spring semester.
Numbers at the school remained down from pre-pandemic fall 2019 when 9,315 students were enrolled, a decline Student Services Vice President Patricia Wilson attributes to COVID-19.
McGill said he believes the pandemic has created more demand for his Health Science program, not less.
“Health science is really at the forefront of what’s going on so I think that’s got kids interested in coming into this field,” McGill said.
McGill has enhanced the health science program by adding a new dental hygiene lab in September, and construction is underway on an immersive simulation room.
“Our immersive simulation room is a direct result of the pandemic,” McGill said. “Hospitals will not allow some of our students to come there, so we have to create innovative ways to still meet the educational objectives for our accrediting bodies.”
The immersive simulation room, expected to be complete next week, will allow students to engage in clinical training and lab work using virtual reality.
“(Immersive simulation) does not take the place of the hospitals and clinics that we use,” McGill said. “We’re at the peak of this omicron variant, so right now we might be limited on hospitals' or clinics' availability. We don’t have to send the student home with nothing to do.”
Calhoun has also added a systems engineering technology program, giving students the opportunity to pursue an advanced manufacturing degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.