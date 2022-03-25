James Pruitt heard gunshots ring out inside the Brewer Library at Calhoun Community College in Decatur on Thursday and rather than face the shooter he jumped out of a two-story window, fracturing his right wrist.
He was one of dozens of "victims" Thursday in a simulated mass casualty event that began at 9 a.m. when a masked man dressed in black entered the library and began shooting.
Tyler Mosley, Calhoun’s Emergency Medical Services Program director, said the simulation is designed to prepare EMS students for real-life incidents they may one day encounter in the field.
“So when they get through here, they’ve had some type of a mass casualty event that they’re aware of and can interact with that,” Mosley said.
Pruitt said in his part of the simulation he was in the library with a friend getting books when the shooter burst through the door. The triage nurses — Calhoun students — were told he would need an X-ray for a possible wrist fracture.
Pruitt is attending Calhoun to be a physical therapist and will graduate in the spring of 2023. Pruitt said there is no way to simulate the stress of a real mass casualty, but the drill helped.
“Any type of experience is better than no experience,” he said.
This was Pruitt’s first mass casualty drill.
Mosley said 70 to 80 medical students were involved in the simulation, whether as victims or medical staff.
“It’s still simulated patients. It’s not the real deal. But this is the best way we can kind of induce some stress toward the students because … they’ll have to work under stress,” Mosley said. “This allows us to challenge our students, to see how they’re going to react in these large-scale, massive emergencies that potentially could happen in real life. It’s invaluable to the students.”
The victims were all students in health programs at Calhoun and Mosley said it was good for them to experience a victim's point of view. Victims were brought across campus to the Health Sciences Building, which was set up as a hospital. Several different ambulance services came to assist, as well as Decatur Fire and Rescue and a helicopter ambulance.
The second floor of the Health Sciences Building was set up as a surgical suite so Calhoun surgical tech students could also learn from the event, Mosley said.
Barett Fleming was the first victim brought to the health building by ambulance. In the drill, Fleming had a preexisting heart condition. Fleming said he was in the bathroom when he heard loud noises and his role was to start having chest pain and shortness of breath.
As a medical student, Fleming said he learned that “sometimes it feels like you’re treading water, just trying to keep up. But you’re saving lives, so you’ve got to keep moving. And if something goes wrong … you’ve got to keep moving, keep going and not get frazzled.”
Fleming graduates in May but plans to continue his studies in graduate school. Fleming hopes to work on a hospital cardiovascular floor or for a dermatologist. This was his first mass casualty drill.
Courtney Nuckols, Dana Flores, and Rachael Wippo, who all graduate in May, were emergency room triage nurses during their first simulation. They assessed each victim to determine who was critical and noncritical.
“There’s different criteria for how fast you should get seen. But when it’s a mass casualty event, it’s not necessarily first come, first serve,” Nuckols said.
The goal, she said, is saving lives.
“Who could possibly die the fastest? They need to be seen first. Who can wait 30 minutes and not die? That’s what we are going to be figuring out,” Nuckols said.
Nuckols said the number one goal in triage is to do the most good for the largest number of people. “We’re practicing quick assessments to reduce the number of casualties.”
Nuckols said the infrequency of mass casualty events makes the drill especially important.
“You don’t get that practice necessarily all the time, but you don’t want people to freeze and panic,” she said.
Mosley said this is about the 15th year the drill has taken place. Last year the simulation took place at the Alabama Center for the Arts and was scaled down due to COVID.
