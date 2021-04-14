Calhoun Community College's Career Services team is hosting an Essential Workers Job Fair on Thursday from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. in Kelley Gymnasium on the college's campus at 6250 U.S. 31 N.
The event is free and open to Calhoun students, graduates and alumni, and to the community. More than 35 employers looking to fill both part-time and full-time vacancies are registered to attend.
Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for interviews and bring a current resumé since some employers may offer an on-site interview.
Pre-registration for the event is required and can be completed online at www.calhoun.edu/jobfair. Safety measures will be in place and masks are required.
