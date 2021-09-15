Calhoun Community College has been named the nation's top higher education institution for the second year in a row in the annual Economic Modeling Specialist International degree rankings for its manufacturing engineering technology degree.
According to Calhoun, the ranking includes over 350 institutions across the United States, including Texas A&M University, Jacksonville State University, Kansas State University and Los Angeles Valley College.
Calhoun’s technology programs are designed to prepare students to quickly enter the workforce, according to a Calhoun statement.
The curriculum and core training is mirrored to real-life work scenarios in the manufacturing industry.
"This unique form of training not only provides students with a mock workplace, but it helps them to become quickly acclimated to the manufacturing working environment," according to the statement.
To learn more about Calhoun’s Advanced Manufacturing programs, visit www.calhoun.edu/technologies.
