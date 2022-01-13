Calhoun Community College will offer certified training for pre-apprentice pipefitters this spring as part of a partnership with the Construction Industry Craft Training Board and North Alabama Workforce Development Alliance.
Pipefitters are tradespeople who install and maintain pipes that carry chemicals, acids and gases, primarily in manufacturing and industrial settings. They use bending machines, flame cutters, and welding devices to cut, bend, and join pipes to allow for the safe flow of high-pressure substances.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, pipefitters on average earn an annual income of $46,430, which averages out to about $24 per hour. Demand for pipefitters in the north Alabama region is expected to grow by 11% over the next few years.
Classes will be held from Feb. 4 through April 30 on Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
