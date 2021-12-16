Calhoun Community College and Lockheed Martin have joined to provide training for future pre-apprentice aerospace electrical assembly technicians.
The 2-month hands-on training program will feature introduction to blueprints and schematic drawings, basic math, wire harness assembly, electrical fundamentals and torque.
Those who complete training will earn an IPC 620 certification, OSHA 10 certification, J-Standard Module 1 certification and a guaranteed employment interview with Lockheed Martin.
Students completing the course are eligible for credit articulation toward an associate degree in Calhoun’s Aerospace Technologies programs.
Classes begin Jan. 6 and continue through Feb. 25 on Thursdays and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Calhoun’s Decatur campus. The course cost is $195.
To learn more about this training and other Calhoun programs, visit www.calhoun.edu/workforcesolutions or contact Jennifer Geiger, CWS Project Manager, at 256-306-2584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.