The Calhoun Community College Warhawk Student Ambassador program is now accepting applications for new student leaders for the 2020-21 academic year.
Student Ambassadors provide campus tours to current and prospective students, assist as information agents on their respective campuses, serve as official student representatives at college events and help with on-campus student activities.
Selection for the program is based on a limited number of open slots, demonstrated leadership, commitment to serve and high scholastic achievements.
To be eligible, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher; enrolled at Calhoun full-time (12 semester hours); a first-time freshmen or student returning for a second year; complete virtual tryouts activities; and demonstrate leadership skills.
Upon acceptance into the program, students receive a partial scholarship that is equivalent to two 3-semester hour classes during the fall and spring semester of each year that they serve.
Interested students should apply online at www.calhoun.edu/warhawks. For additional information, email the program sponsors at warhawkambassadors@calhoun.edu. The deadline to apply is June 1.
