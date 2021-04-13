Calhoun Community College students will compete in the pilot episode of Project MFG’s “Clash of Trades” set to air April 20 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
During the episode, student teams from four colleges will compete in an advanced manufacturing challenge. At stake are scholarships, prizes and the title of Project MFG champion.
The Calhoun team consists for Andrew Adams, George Cassimus, Cody Kirkland, Clayton Giles and Jacob Lott. Other teams will represent Southwestern Illinois College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Danville Community College.
Project MFG filmed “Clash of Trades” in March.
The Calhoun Community College Student Technologies Team earned a spot in the national contest by placing first at a remote Project MFG-Manufacturing competition in February. Team sponsors are Calhoun machine tool instructor Tad Montgomery and Calhoun Technologies instructors Larry Owens and Matt Jones.
For more information, visit projectmfg.com.
