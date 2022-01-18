William Hampton, a local historian and founder of Huntsville Revisited Museum, will be the featured speaker Wednesday at Calhoun Community College’s tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Hosted by the college's Black Student Alliance Club, the tribute begins at 11 a.m. at the Advanced Technology Center on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Founded in 1978, Huntsville Revisited is a local history museum located inside the H.C. Blake Art & History Center. It is dedicated to preserving and sharing the diverse history of Huntsville and Madison County.
