Calhoun Community College has teamed with the Alabama Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers to host its annual spring college fair.
The drive-thru-style event will be Tuesday from 3:30–6 p.m. in the parking lot of Calhoun’s Math, Science and CIS building at 102 Wynn Drive N.W. in Huntsville.
More than 50 colleges from the region will be represented, according to Doug Brazier, Calhoun's workforce solutions business developer. When participants arrive at the fair, they will scan a QR code, enter their contact information and select the schools from which they would like to receive information. Participants will drive through the site and collect the requested information without having to leave their vehicles.
Students can also send their information to any of the registered schools participating in the fair.
Participating schools include Calhoun, The University of Alabama, Alabama A&M University, Auburn University, Mississippi State University, University of West Georgia, Virginia Military Institute, Jacksonville State University, Eastern Kentucky University. For the list of college participants, visit www.alacrao.org/events.
