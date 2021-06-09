Calhoun Community College's Business and Computer Information Systems Department will launch the nation's first systems engineering technology program in the fall.
The department received approval from the Alabama Community College System.
Dean of Business and CIS James Payne said the program will be the anchor of the growing field of model-based systems engineering, which uses computer models to coordinate large-scale, complex engineering projects like NASA’s Mars Exploration Program.
A systems engineering technology degree will provide individuals with computer programming and database skills needed to build and maintain those models.
The program is the result of a $500,000 award from the Department of Defense to develop a digital engineering curriculum to educate the next generation of systems engineers. The award represents year one of a five-year grant totaling $9.9 million. Researchers from Calhoun, the Auburn University Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, Huntsville-based Victory Solutions and the Institute for Digital Engineering Advancement partnered to execute the initiative.
The program is now accepting its first cohort of students. To register, visit www.calhoun.edu/SET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.