Calhoun Community College will offer a $150 incentive to faculty, staff and students who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, interim President Jimmy Hodges said this morning.
Hodges said the Calhoun students must be enrolled in the fall 2021 semester and taking credit-bearing classes. The incentives also apply to current employees.
The college is utilizing federal funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan to pay the incentive on or around Nov. 30.
Vaccine clinics and incentives are also being offered at all 24 community colleges within the Alabama Community College System.
To receive the $150 incentive, Calhoun employees and students must visit the college’s website to complete the proof of vaccination form and upload their official proof of vaccination record card.
Proof of vaccination must be uploaded no later than Oct. 15.
Calhoun will also hold free vaccination clinics starting next week on its Decatur and Huntsville campuses. The clinics are open to all students, employees and the general public. All of the clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Decatur campus’ first round of clinics will be Monday and Tuesday in the Health Sciences Building lobby. The second round will move to the MSA building on Sept. 1 and 2.
The Huntsville campus’ clinics will be Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 in the Sparkman Building’s student center.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered and is for individuals who are 18 or older. A second dose will be given 28 days after the initial dose.
Anyone with a history of severe respiratory reaction or anaphylaxis to any medication or vaccine will need to be vaccinated in a hospital setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.