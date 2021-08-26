Calhoun Community College and 22 other Alabama community colleges will join Wallace State-Hanceville in offering a $150 incentive to employees and students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Calhoun interim-President Jimmy Hodges said Wednesday morning that his college expects to pay out roughly $100,000 in incentives, but he's not sure how much the final payout will be.
“That number is just a projection,” Hodges said. “We will fund the incentives no matter how much they go over if that occurs.”
Hodges said Calhoun students must be enrolled in the fall 2021 semester and taking credit-bearing classes. The incentives also apply to current employees. The incentives will be paid out on or near Nov. 30.
Employees and students who have already received their vaccinations will also receive the incentive.
Calhoun students and employees must submit a photo of their vaccination card as part of an online application. Proof of vaccination must be uploaded no later than Oct. 15.
The money comes from federal funds authorized by the American Rescue Plan. The funds will be deposited in the students’ mobile accounts or added to the employees’ paychecks.
“The (Alabama Community College) system office, Chancellor Jimmy Baker and Gov. (Kay) Ivey encouraged all of the colleges to get as many students and employees vaccinated (against COVID-19) as we can and to start monetarily rewarding those who do,” Hodges said.
Hodges said it’s important that “we put the safety of our students and staff first, and this is what is recommended by the CDC and the Alabama Department of Public Health. I think it’s important that we get students back on campus.”
Fall enrollment is at just over 8,400 so far, with half of the students taking online classes, Calhoun spokesman Wes Torain said.
Earlier this month, Wallace State-Hanceville was the first community college in the state to offer incentives for taking the coronavirus vaccine.
Spokeswoman Kristen Holmes said Wednesday that 769 Wallace students have submitted their vaccination cards so far, and she expects more of the college’s roughly 5,000 students will take advantage of the $150 incentive before the Sept. 15 deadline.
“More students indicated an interest in the opportunity,” Holmes said. “It is really a bit too soon to know what the full impact of the incentive offer will be but we are encouraged by these early numbers.”
Lisa German, vice president for Academics and dean of Health Sciences, said she believes the incentives are effective in getting people to take the vaccines. Wallace State’s Aug. 19 vaccine clinic served 215 people, mostly students and employees. A second Pfizer vaccine clinic is scheduled for Sept. 9.
“I've spoken to individuals who were hesitant to get the vaccine and now will because of both the incentive and the increased number of people infected with the new variant,” German said.
The incentives from the community colleges come as all but one Alabama county has what the state Department of Public Health calls a “high” transmission rate of positive COVID-19 tests. Sumter County’s rating is “moderate.”
The state shows only 1.7 million Alabamians are fully vaccinated, about 36% of those eligible.
“We know that vaccines are making a difference in reducing the spread and severity of the disease, even protecting against the extremely contagious delta variant,” German said. “In Alabama, there is recent news that vaccine rates are rising but time is of the essence as rates of infection also rise. The state still has a long way to go to get vaccine rates where they need to be to protect the public.”
Officials from both community colleges said they’ve had an increase in the number of students and staff testing positive for the virus over the last week, but not enough to impact operations.
Holmes said Wallace had 22 students and five employees as of Sunday who had tested positive and were in quarantine. Some of these cases were diagnosed prior to the start of classes, she added.
Calhoun’s number of positive tests was not available.
Athens State has not changed its COVID-19 policy. A vaccination incentive has not been discussed by university officials but they do encourage students and employees to take the vaccine, Athens State spokesman Chris Latham said.
Latham said on-campus classes are limited in enrollment so students can maintain social distancing. Students must wear face masks when required by the professor in class or during office visits.
Vaccine clinics are also being offered at that state’s 24 community colleges.
Calhoun will hold free vaccination clinics starting next week on its Decatur and Huntsville campuses. The clinics are open to all students, employees and the general public. All of the clinics are scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Decatur campus’ first round of clinics will be Monday and Tuesday in the Health Sciences Building lobby. The second round will move to the MSA building on Sept. 1 and 2.
The Huntsville campus’ clinics will be Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 in the Sparkman Building’s student center.
The Moderna vaccine will be offered, which is for those 18 and older. A second dose will be given 28 days after the initial dose.
Anyone with a history of severe respiratory reaction or anaphylaxis to any medication or vaccine will need to be vaccinated in a hospital setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.