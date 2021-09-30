Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus will switch to remote work and virtual learning tomorrow because of a broken water main.
Work crews are turning off water to all buildings to repair a broken water main. The transition to remote work and virtual learning only applies to the college’s Decatur campus.
The Huntsville campus and the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur will conduct business on their campuses as usual.
