Decatur municipal judge applicants Ta’Kisha Gholston, Emily Baggett and Chip Alexander promoted their experience and ideas while interviewing for the job with City Council.
Each candidate got about 90 minutes in the public interviews Friday to say why he or she should follow Judge Billy Cook Jr., who is retiring Nov. 30. All three finalists live in Decatur and committed to living the city, if hired, until their tenure ends. The advertised annual pay range for the opening is between $80,165 and $121,980.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the council doesn’t plan to discuss who they would like to select until Monday's work session. Council wouldn't approve a hiring until its next meeting Dec. 7, so the replacement won’t be in place by the time Cook leaves. The council decided to interview only the three internal applicants even though seven other attorneys also applied for the position.
Mayor Tab Bowling said Larry Madison will fill in as interim municipal judge after Cook’s final day until a selection is made.
Chip Alexander
Alexander, 57, said none of the other applicants can match his experience and he believes he is the best choice for the opening.
This experience includes serving as a Morgan County assistant district attorney to start his career, five years in private practice and 17 years with the city. He started out as a city prosecutor and moved to assistant city attorney in 2010. He is also a municipal court judge in the towns of Falkville and Trinity.
“I’ve spent the last 31 years serving the people of Decatur,” Alexander said. “My experience is very unique. ... I have been honing my skills in two different municipal courts and I can say this very honestly — I am a very good municipal court judge.”
Alexander, an Austin High graduate, said Morgan County District Court made an effort to end a case backlog when he was assistant district attorney in 1990. This prepared him to address a backlog in Decatur Municipal Court caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“I learned how to do it fast and accurately,” Alexander said.
Alexander said reducing the backlog is going to require setting a consistent schedule, working efficiently and sometimes working longer days.
Alexander said it’s important for a judge “to be fair, accurate and consistent.” He said he recently reviewed his case files, which he had written on in blue ink, from the 13 years that he was city prosecutor. He then burned them in a fire pit in his backyard.
“Right there in blue and white, I could tell I treated everyone fairly,” he said.
When asked about any actions he regretted, Alexander gave two. One of those was a time in which he was “not as forcible as I should have been” during a public hearing on the termination of a director.
The other instance he cited involved his recent dealings with First Response Ambulance Service officials. Alexander wrote the controversial ambulance regulatory ordinance approved in 2019 by the City Council. This ordinance established response-time requirements and penalties and fines for not meeting these requirements that First Response owner David Childers fought, successfully getting the council and Ambulance Regulatory Board to make changes.
Alexander said, “95% of my dealing with the ambulance service I remained professional. But there were times I got fed up and popped off. I know it would never be appropriate for the judge to act that way.”
Emily Baggett
Baggett, 43, promoted her 12 years as city prosecutor in the court that she wants to lead.
“I’ve been watching Judge Cook for 12 years and I want to follow his legacy,” Baggett said. “I can bring consistency, because I’ve seen how he operated this court.”
The Decatur High graduate said her main advantage is that defense attorneys and others already know what to expect when dealing with her on cases.
"Attorneys can say, 'This is what you’re going to get (as a suggested punishment in a plea bargain or recommendation to the judge),' when dealing with me," Baggett said. “If someone knows what to expect, that shows she’s consistent and fair. That’s what I would want if I become judge too."
Baggett said the court staff has been used to Cook running the court for the last 25 years so “there’s a lot of anxiety” about who their next boss will be. She said this gives her an advantage because she already knows everyone and what they do and they already know her.
She pointed out that she already knows the computer software the court uses. The city spent $500,000 on this software and it took six months to learn it. She said that was only Phase 1, and the court should look at going to the next level with the software.
“It’s a very tough learning curve with that software and I already know it,” Baggett said.
Baggett said she started a theft diversion program with input from local retailers like Belk and Target. She said the city could look at Madison County’s mental health court and other court options for the homeless and veterans.
“One of the most viable is Community Court, where you bring all of the city’s assets to help with drug and alcohol and other community problems,” Baggett said.
Baggett said she would get to use her accounting degree to help manage the court’s $1.3 million budget if she becomes the municipal judge.
Ta’Kisha Gholston
Gholston, 44, has a private practice and works part time for the city on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court. She also covers cases for Baggett and Alexander when they have conflicts of interest. Additionally, she works as a prosecutor for the Morgan County Department of Human Resources and has been the Hartselle Municipal Court judge since January.
Gholston said her 19 years of experience have "given me a discerning look at cases and judges in different courtrooms.” She said she’s noticed that crime in the Decatur community has increased in the last 10 years, particularly among young people.
“We need to be in the position to intercept these issues early or they’re probably going to escalate,” Gholston said. “This is the very reason I ran for district judge and why I applied for this position.”
Gholston and Baggett ran against each other last year for Morgan County district judge, and both lost. The two told the council they would not run again for district judge if hired as municipal judge.
Gholston said one thing she learned as Hartselle Municipal Court judge, a part-time position, is being a judge is much different than serving as an attorney arguing a case in court.
“As a defense attorney, you’re used to having a lot more information,” Gholston said. “As a judge, you’ve only got what the parties give you. You just have the facts and the circumstances.”
She said this is where she as a judge has to have a vested interest in the defendant and the patience to find out as much as possible before making a decision. One of her most important jobs is ascertaining the defendant’s financial situation.
For example, she said, a woman without much money recently paid just a small amount toward restitution after her children vandalized a Somerville church in October.
“She was at least making an effort,” Gholston said.
Gholston said a municipal judge’s job is “to make sure the court progresses efficiently and quietly.” She said the job is to make sure each person is treated with dignity and respect.
“I’m fair and impartial with each individual,” Gholston said. “You won’t ever have to worry about how people are treated.”
Gholston said there is a mental health crisis, and she called the city’s recent hiring of a mental health liaison in the Police Department “important to the protection of first responders and the safety of the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.