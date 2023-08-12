Two men were charged with capital murder in the February 2019 home invasion and murder of Decatur resident Michael Wayne Irvin Jr. One of the men was found not guilty and the other will be out of jail in seven months.
The Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, less than a week before his trial was to begin, entered into a plea agreement with Ulysses Ke’Andre Wilkerson, 23, in which a capital murder charge was reduced to conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to five years in jail, less time served. He is scheduled to be released in March 2024, after which he will be on probation for three years.
The other defendant charged with capital murder in 30-year-old Irvin’s death was Zachary Bernard Williams, 34, of Hartselle. A unanimous jury found him not guilty in December, although he is currently in the Morgan County Jail for a parole violation on a prior conviction.
District Attorney Scott Anderson said the prosecution faced evidentiary problems in the case against Wilkerson.
“The reason for the plea is that it was the best result we could obtain with the evidence we had for trial,” Anderson said Friday. “There will be no further investigation (into Irvin’s death) unless we were to obtain additional evidence in the future and that is highly unlikely.”
The indictments of Williams and Wilkerson alleged the men committed a murder during the commission of a burglary and a robbery, and in the presence of a child under 14 years old. According to testimony, Irvin’s son, 8 at the time, was asleep in Irvin's Marion Street Southwest house, and his 4-year-old daughter was also in the house.
Anderson said Irvin’s family was consulted before the plea agreement was finalized and understood the evidentiary problems the prosecution faced.
“Not that they liked it, because we didn’t like it. But, as in any case, we base our decisions on the evidence we can present to a jury at trial. We cannot and would not create evidence. This means we have what we have and are bound by it. That’s the legal system at work and it’s the best system ever created.
“While we aren’t happy with the results, we are satisfied that the results match what we could prove in this particular case.”
Irvin’s longtime girlfriend and mother of the two children, Leslie Huaracha, was at a nightclub and returned home about 3 a.m. to find Irvin’s body on the floor in the laundry room, according to testimony.
At the preliminary hearing in April 2019, a police detective pointed to two main pieces of evidence tying Wilkerson, of Decatur, and Williams to the crime.
The first was a roll of duct tape in the foyer of Irvin’s house, which Huaracha said did not belong there. A forensic analysis obtained April 1, 2019, revealed Wilkerson’s DNA on the tape, Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam said.
Wilkerson denied involvement in the murder but told police he might have touched the duct tape while it was in Williams’ car. Wilkerson also denied being in Decatur at the time of the shooting, but later changed his story, Mukaddam said.
The second significant piece of evidence was the statement of Brian O’neal Wiggins, who voluntarily approached police to say that Williams had confessed the crime to him and included details that matched the crime scene, Mukaddam said.
Wiggins allegedly told Mukaddam that Irvin charged Williams after Williams broke in the front door, and Williams immediately shot him.
“Irvin continued to fight like the bullets weren’t fazing him,” Williams told Wiggins, Mukaddam said at the preliminary hearing. Williams' alleged confession to Wiggins was not recorded.
At Williams’ trial, Wiggins denied that he and Williams had any discussions about Irvin.
Irvin's daughter, then 4 years old, was in the house at the time of the shootings. At trial almost four years later, she pointed at Williams during testimony when asked if the man who killed her father was in the courtroom. That testimony, however, conflicted with her failure to identify Williams in three separate photo lineups shortly after the shooting and her videotaped statement to a Morgan County Child Advocacy Center forensics interviewer that she had not seen the intruder's face.
Irvin had two separate video-based security systems at his home, but neither helped the prosecution. One had stopped functioning years before when it became full of data, Mukaddam said at the preliminary hearing. The other security system was not set to record.
Irvin’s estate in February 2021 sued the seller of one of the security systems, Vivint Inc., with Williams and Wilkerson also named as defendants. Vivint settled with the estate for an undisclosed amount. The claims against Williams and Wilkerson are scheduled to go to trial Sept. 25. Unlike the criminal cases, which required a jury to find proof beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard of proof in the civil case is a preponderance of the evidence.
