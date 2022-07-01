Decatur City Schools and construction officials say the new 27,900-square-foot building at Career Academies is on schedule to be completed by April despite supply chain issues that have caused delays in getting materials.
Kevin Thompson, job superintendent of Huntsville-based Consolidated Construction Co., said the new building located in the old Joe Jones Gymnasium parking lot is 30% complete.
“We still have to lay bricks and add roofing, storefront glass and interior finishes,” Thompson said.
This week workers were adding exterior framing, setting steel for the storm shelter and adding electrical wiring.
Thompson said because of supply chain disruptions, they have had to wait on materials such as concrete, insulation and roofing, but that has not affected the construction timeline.
The new building, on Westmead Drive Southwest next to Austin Junior High, will house heavy equipment operation simulators as well as the emergency medical technician program. The simulation program will teach students how to operate heavy machinery like bulldozers, forklifts and excavators.
Several other projects in Decatur schools are also underway this summer. Last week, Superintendent Michael Douglas said at a board meeting they were close to finishing up installation of a new HVAC system at Chestnut Grove Elementary.
“We’re at (phase) three of four,” Douglas said. “They were able to start as scheduled (May 28). … The ceiling demolition was completed during the first week and they’re working on duct units."
A new ceiling is being built in the auditorium at Decatur Middle School and the floor and stage areas will have updated lights. The stage curtain and carpet has been replaced as well. Douglas said a state inspector will be in this week “for the above-ceiling inspection.”
“Can lights (recessed lights) are installed and they are working on tying them in,” Douglas said.
District maintenance supervisor Dustin Free said both the Chestnut Grove and Decatur Middle projects should be complete by the first week of August.
A new roof for the office, guidance and library buildings at Austin Junior High are being built and electrical wiring has been updated in those facilities,and the canopy in front of the library will be replaced. Free said that project should be complete toward the end of August.
Fite Building Co. is overseeing the projects at Chestnut Grove, Decatur Middle and Austin Junior High.
"As of now we are on track to complete all projects on time," Free said. "At this time supply chain issues or material prices haven't really affected these projects."
Douglas also said that interior common areas at Woodmeade Elementary School are being painted and the canopy and walkways are being painted at Austinville Elementary. Sidewalks and exterior bricks at Austinville Elementary are being pressure-washed.
New corkboards and whiteboards will also be added to every school in the district in time for next school year.
