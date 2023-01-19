Construction of the addition to Decatur City Schools' Career Academies of Decatur is slightly behind schedule, but officials still expect it to be completed well before next school year.
“The estimated actual completion is around 75%," Superintendent Michael Douglas said Wednesday. "Based on our schedule we should be at 80%. We’re a little bit behind, but it’s supposed to be completed this April.”
Douglas said the major work has been completed and all that remains are the finishing touches.
“You’ve got to do the curb and gutter and parking lot, then there’s all the testing of light safety, making sure that all the fire alarms work,” he said. “It’s just all of the things that go into finishing any construction project.”
Shelton Cobb, Career Academies' career technical supervisor, said the 28,000-square-foot addition to the academy will include four classrooms. He said the current facility is too small to allow for more programs or more students.
"This will allow us to expand our health sciences program, give them a more modern, up-to-date lab setting,” Cobb said. “It’ll give us a new lab for engineering. … Also, it will give us an opportunity to move our heavy equipment simulators … into the new building.”
Cobb said the academy will be able to accommodate more students after the new addition is complete.
“It will give us extra classroom space to accept more students and add additional programs,” he said. “We’ll be able to rotate use of that classroom space.”
Douglas said the academy, DCS's career technical center, was introduced in 2018. It is located next to Austin Junior High School at 1229 Westmead St. S.W.
“Prior to 2017, all career tech courses were taught on the individual high school campuses. In 2018 when we opened the new high schools we opened the stand-alone career tech center,” Douglas said. “That way students from both Decatur and Austin could come and take career tech courses and it allowed us to offer more offerings.”
Immediately after opening the academy, Douglas said, they had to start turning away students, so they decided to build the addition. He said the new addition does not just provide more classrooms.
“When you have more space, you can have classrooms but also you can implement more programs,” he said. “In addition, if we ever wanted to become a third high school, then it can support that.”
Construction of the $8.5 million to $9 million addition began during the summer of 2022, Douglas said.
Douglas said courses the academy offers include welding, sports medicine, precision machining, cybersecurity and construction.
