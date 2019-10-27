Anniston businessman Joey Crews loves the Carnegie Carnival and downtown Decatur so much that he bought a piece of the city on Second Avenue Southeast.
“Carnegie Carnival is the highlight of my year,” Crews said. “I’ve only missed one and, after walking in the parade and seeing this downtown, I knew I wanted to be a part of what they’re doing in downtown Decatur.”
So, with the help of MarMac Commercial Real Estate agent Shane Odom, Crews toured a number of Bank Street and Second Avenue businesses before settling on the former Decatur Athletic Club, which he has renamed Shops on Second Avenue.
“I just love the potential of downtown and this building,” Crews said. “Downtowns are the heartbeat of a community. Decatur’s downtown is really growing.”
Odom said Crews has been successful in investing in mostly residential homes in Anniston, Jacksonville and Oxford. This is his first commercial development.
“He wants to invest in Decatur,” Odom said.
Crews wouldn’t say how much he is spending on the development. Morgan County Revenue Department records list the property value at $651,600.
At just under 20,000 square feet, the building has three floors. The main floor, which is the third floor and opens onto Second Avenue, already featured five shops that are in use. The second and first floors will require an almost complete gut job.
Crews said the already filled shops were the main attraction to the building because they allowed him to be creative on the lower floors.
DeDe Quarry, owner of Miss Muldrew’s, said she was excited about having a new landlord “who is willing to invest in the building.”
After initially depending on online and crafts show sales in 2010, Miss Muldrew’s home décor business soon needed shop space. By the time Crews bought the building, Quarry needed more space.
“Without him, I don’t know if we’d have been able to expand by knocking out a temporary wall,” she said.
Her interior shop was recently painted and new flooring was added, but Crews’ decision to paint the exterior a dark brown has really made a difference, Quarry said.
“It really catches your eye,” Quarry said. “And foot traffic has really picked up since he painted.”
Crews plans to turn the second floor, which has an entrance on the Grant Street Southeast side of the building, into a mini-mall with small shops under the name Shops on Second Avenue.
He compared his plan to an “antique mall,” but he said he’s willing to consider most anything for the small shops.
“I plan to start things off with a shop for my essential oils,” Crews said. “We’re looking for people who sell things that you can’t buy on the internet, but I’m open to whatever.”
Wally Terry, city director of development, said the concept is needed because it serves as a business incubator.
“There’s always a need in downtown for space where a small retailer can get started,” Terry said. “One of the problems with starting a new business is there’s only so much revenue. This gives them a chance to get started at a lower cost and build until they’re well-established.”
Crews isn’t sure yet what he plans to do with the 14,000-square-foot bottom floor. The entrance is on the west side, into the parking lot. This entrance is where members once entered the athletic club. The floor has a sauna and large bathrooms, which Crews said make it perfect for a massage business.
“I’m really looking for someone with a good idea to rent the basement floor,” Crews said.
