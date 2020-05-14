Although Alabama continues to prohibit the opening of museums, the Carnegie Visual Arts Center plans to reopen next week, and its executive director said it will operate as a retailer allowed under the current state health order.
The Carnegie — which describes itself as an art museum on its website — made the reopening announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday and said it would have safety precautions in place.
The Carnegie said New York abstract expressionist artist Francine Tint, of New York, would have an exhibit. “Her exhibit opens next Tuesday, May 19th! We will have normal gallery hours beginning next week,” according to Carnegie's Facebook post.
The emergency health order issued Friday, as have all the COVID-19 orders since March 27, requires the closure of “entertainment venues.” Among the entertainment venues the order specifies are “tourist attractions — including museums and planetariums.” If not extended, the order expires May 22.
The Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported the first Morgan County death from COVID-19, and the 37 deaths reported statewide Tuesday was the highest daily increase since the pandemic reached Alabama.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said art museums are among the venues the health order requires to remain closed in the ongoing effort to reduce transmission of the new coronavirus.
“Art museums are not allowed to be open at this time,” Landers said Wednesday afternoon.
Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie, on Wednesday said the facility is not a museum.
“We are an arts center not a museum. We are not being rebels or pushing the envelope,” she said in a text, and pointed out Carnegie has a business license for retail sales.
Carnegie’s Facebook page categorizes it as an “Art Gallery — Art Museum — Performance & Event Venue.”
Its website describes it as “a public building that now serves as the area’s first art museum and education center.”
Mitchell said she consulted with Mayor Tab Bowling before announcing the reopening of the Carnegie.
Bowling said he thought the facility’s business license, which references retail and merchant retail, meant the facility could reopen.
“We’re not trying to get around any kind of guideline,” he said, and then said he would call Police Chief Nate Allen for advice.
After speaking with Allen, Bowling said the Carnegie was “able to open for sales, not special events.”
Mitchell said that distinguished the reopened facility from a museum.
“The artwork we have in the center is for sale. We have no plans for a reception. We have no plans for any activities at all,” Mitchell said. “It’s just that the artwork is for sale, just like Kathleen’s (Fine Arts and Interiors, in downtown Decatur). She sells artwork. This art that we have in our gallery that opens on Tuesday is all for sale.”
Mitchell said extensive efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be taken as Carnegie reopens.
“We’re taking precautions. Our docents will have masks on. We’ll clean when someone leaves. We’re not allowing more than 10 people in the gallery at once. Generally we have one or two people that come in at a time throughout the day, so it’s not like we’ll have a crowd of people,” she said.
Unlike interactive museums, she said, “we don’t have any touch points in the gallery. There’s no interaction. It’s just completely looking at the artwork, and if they choose to buy it they can.”
